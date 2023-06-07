C4 Launches New Pre-Workout Supporting Wounded Warriors

The #1 Global pre-workout brand, C4, is back with another must-have product, C4 Ultimate x Wounded Warrior Project Pre Workout Powder, the most recent in a line of products launched in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), a nonprofit committed to helping veterans and active duty service members.

Having launched over Memorial Day Weekend, the new C4 Ultimate x WWP pre-workout allows you to unleash your ultimate performance, utilizing 300mg of caffeine, citrulline, dual creatines and clinically studied CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine to unlock alertness, max intensity, and combat fatigue, whether you’re training in the gym or overseas. Available in the two exclusive WWP flavors – Mango Foxtrot and Freedom Ice – C4 is proud to not only launch this new product, but also make a $500,000 donation to honor and empower our nation’s heroes.

This launch is part of the brand’s two-year partnership with WWP, in which they are standing alongside the nonprofit to ensure America’s injured veterans receive the support they deserve to achieve their highest ambitions and goals in life. With this launch, C4 and WWP are continuing to pledge their support for those who have served in the military and dedicating themselves to giving back and igniting limitless potential for the nation’s most sacred heroes.

For More Information:

https://cellucor.com/products/c4-ultimate-wounded-warrior-pre-workout?variant=40064286523454#product-details