Cali Sober Sparks a Buzz in Tennessee with New THC-Infused Canned Mocktails

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Cali Sober, a THC-infused mocktail that provides good vibes for better lives, has launched a line of hemp-derived beverages in Tennessee, redefining the beverage landscape with a unique blend of flavor, relaxation, and sophistication. Cali Sober’s signature mocktails, crafted with precision and made with all-natural ingredients, promise an elevated experience for consumers seeking a refreshing twist on traditional beverages.

Cali Sober’s mocktails are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, blending unique flavors to create a harmonious balance with the infusion of THC. The result is a beverage that not only tantalizes the taste buds but also offers a controlled and enjoyable high.

Cali Sober is available in three alcohol-free flavors, each containing 5 mg THC per can:

Berry Ginger Fizz | An effervescent gin-free blend of berries and ginger

Ranch Water | A refreshing spin on the quintessentially Southern staple

Paloma Spritz | A flavorful and sophisticated citrus-forward spritz

Cali Sober founder Flip Croft-Caderao expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into Tennessee, saying, “We are thrilled to introduce Cali Sober to the vibrant and diverse community of Tennessee. Our carefully curated THC-infused mocktails are designed to provide an enjoyable alternative to alcohol for those looking to unwind and elevate their days and nights. We believe that Cali Sober will not only become a staple in Tennessee but will also set a new standard for the evolving landscape of beverage innovation.”

The name “Cali Sober” is a slang reference to a lifestyle where people choose to forgo alcohol and only consume THC. Croft-Caderao decided to name his brand after this lifestyle after embracing it himself while seeing the trend of consumers seeking out alternatives to alcohol.

Available at select retailers across Tennessee, Cali Sober invites enthusiasts and curious consumers alike to embark on a journey of flavor and relaxation.

About Cali Sober

Cali Sober is a line of legal THC-infused mocktails available nationwide in three unique flavors. Founded to be a replacement for alcohol, Cali Sober believes in having a good time by providing a booze-free buzz. Each can of Cali Sober contains 5 mg THC derived directly from the hemp plant. Cali Sober can be ordered directly to your home via getcalisober.com

For More Information:

https://www.getcalisober.com