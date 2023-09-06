Cann-Ade Now Available on Amazon Prime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Cann-Ade Corporation (“Cann-Ade Corporation” and the “Company”), the exclusive producer of Cann-Ade, the world’s first and only USDA Certified Organic hemp-infused water beverage (“Cann-Ade”), announced the launch of its fully-branded storefront on Amazon Marketplace, allowing consumers to purchase Cann-Ade on Amazon Prime with next day shipping. The Company’s strategic decision to offer Cann-Ade to consumers on Amazon Prime represents a significant new sales channel and expansion of Cann-Ade distribution, allowing Cann-Ade customers to experience the convenience of having Cann-Ade shipped to their doorsteps nationwide through Amazon Prime 1-day delivery.

The Company’s Amazon Marketplace storefront launch also introduces the new release of 6-packs of the three flagship Cann-Ade flavors: Strawberry-Lime Sublime, Zen Lemon, and Positively Peach.

Cann-Ade Corporation’s commitment to excellence in product quality and consumer satisfaction has been recognized by industry leaders, top clinicians and professional athletes. Developed with meticulous attention to detail, the Company’s innovative Cann-Ade beverages are formulated to combine the benefits of organically grown hemp in a refreshingly pure, hydrating, nutrient dense, healthful experience.

“We are extremely excited to bring the world’s first USDA Certified Organic Hemp-Infused Water to the broader national market through Amazon Prime,” said Benjamin Mogul, founder and CEO of Cann-Ade® Corporation. Mr. Mogul continued, “Our team’s dedication to innovation with an unwavering commitment to product integrity and ease of product access has led to this strategic partnership with Amazon Marketplace. Our custom Amazon storefront paired with Prime 1-day nationwide shipping enables us to share our passion for wellness with a vaster audience while ensuring a seamless shopping experience for our valued customers who benefit from our Cann-Ade beverages every day in so many remarkable ways.”

With its dedicated commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation, Cann-Ade Corporation is poised to continue to make a profound impact in the hemp-infused beverage industry, both on Amazon Prime and at the nationwide retail level. The Company’s highly anticipated launch on Amazon Marketplace represents a significant stride towards reaching a broader consumer base and empowering individuals to embrace the benefits of the USDA organic hemp powered Cann-Ade in their daily lives.

For More Information:

https://www.startengine.com/offering/cann-ade