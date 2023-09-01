CELSIUS Adds 5 New Colleges to Its Roster

NEW YORK, N.Y.— CELSIUS, Essential Energy, maker of lifestyle drink, announced a partnership with LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports – to deepen and expand its footprint on campuses around the country through college football and men’s and women’s basketball. Kicking off this fall with college football season, CELSIUS will partner with five new schools—the University of Oregon, University of Colorado Boulder, the United States Air Force Academy, University of Washington, and University of Michigan—as well as expand its existing partnership with Texas A&M University.

This partnership expansion is a thrilling first step in growing CELSIUS’ presence with the college student and alumni audience through sports partnerships and distribution. CELSIUS will host a variety of on-campus activations throughout the college football seasons while also deploying digital and in-venue strategies in select partner facilities featuring CELSIUS branding.

In addition, CELSIUS plans to work with standout quarterbacks Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) and leading running back Blake Corum (Michigan). These student-athlete influencers will be used as part of an integrated social campaign.

“Partnering with LEARFIELD presents CELSIUS with an incredible opportunity to further integrate CELSIUS into the world of college sports, continuing to drive brand awareness on campuses nationwide and leverage our expanding CELSIUS University program,” commented Kyle Watson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Celsius Holdings, Inc.

“LEARFIELD’s expanded partnership with CELSIUS exemplifies the advantageous environment college athletics provides for national brands to cultivate deeper brand connections,” said Roy Seinfeld, senior vice president of National Sales for LEARFIELD. “We look forward to evolving this relationship and building strong CELSIUS brand affinity across these six campuses and beyond.”

This initiative also complements the impressive growth of the CELSIUS University and Student Marketing Ambassadors program, a paid student marketing program that gives 18- to 25-year-old aspiring professionals hands-on marketing experience with CELSIUS by building the brand on campus. Since the development of CELSIUS University 10-months ago, CELSIUS has increased the number of participating universities by 200 percent and has grown from 17 to 170 student ambassadors nationwide (a 900 percent increase). Currently, the number of cans of CELSIUS sampled on college campuses averages an impressive 67,000 a month.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include trademark licensing and branding; collegiate sports properties’ multimedia sponsorship management; NIL solutions; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA’s acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

