CELSIUS Celebrates Launch of New Fantasy Vibe Flavor With Celebrity Oceanfront Event In Malibu

MALIBU, Calif.— On Thursday, March 2nd, leading energy drink brand, CELSIUS, celebrated the launch of their newest flavor, Fantasy Vibe, with a stunning oceanfront event, attended by notable names such as Landon Barker, Victoria Justice, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Tessa Brooks, Jordyn Jones and Jasmine Sanders. Inspired by the vivid coastline sunsets of California, the dreamy fantasyland provided the ultimate indulgent escape for guests who enjoyed everything from caviar bumps and dinner, to flaming cocktails, fire dancers, a glowing sunset, and incredible, photo-worthy activations and gifting.

Featuring a headlining performance from the sensational LOUD LUXURY, the launch event was a celebration of all things fantastical, including the newest Fantasy Vibe (mandarin marshmallow) flavor, and took full advantage of the gold Malibu sunset.

The brand also hosted an exclusive after-party at the renowned DREAMLAND by Aviator Nation with a special performance from Surf Mesa.

CELSIUS’ new Sparkling Fantasy Vibe flavor is bursting with the savory sweetness of mandarin and creamy marshmallow, giving you the perfect flavor of a fun treat. The new flavor has a bright citrusy profile with an end note of creamy marshmallow, similar to an Orangesicle taste, perfectly complimenting the gorgeous coastal Malibu setting where the event took place.

Top celebrities and influencers in attendance included:

Landon Barker

Loud Luxury

Surf Mesa

Anastasia Ashley

Austin North

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Drew Ray Tanner

Elaine Siemek

Gabriella Halikas

Gavin Leatherwood

Isaac Rochell

Jasmine Sanders

Jason Genao

Jordyn Jones

Samantha Hanratty

Taggy

Tessa Brooks

Victoria Justice

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information:

https://www.celsius.com/