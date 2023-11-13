CELSIUS Essential Energy Announces “Fit Stops” Fitness Events Near College Campuses

BOCA RATON, Fla.— CELSIUS, the lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with essential and functional energy, is coming to college towns nationwide this fall with CELSIUS Fit Stops, an interactive, traveling fitness event that taps into the transformative power of music to elevate the workout experience. CELSIUS brand partner and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and trainer Phil Fit will lead the workouts, while DJ/Producer duo Two Friends will headline to keep the vibes elevated. The first Fit Stops event will take place near Arizona State University this November.

CELSIUS Fit Stops is another initiative from the brand to engage with college students and provide them with opportunities to LIVE FIT on their respective campus. Previously, the brand introduced CELSIUS University, a student marketing program that provides aspiring professionals hands-on marketing experience by establishing CELSIUS’ brand presence on campus. The program currently takes place on 65 campuses nationwide during the Fall and Spring semesters of each school year and continues to expand.

CELSIUS ESSENTIALS is a revolutionary new, 16 oz energy line from the brand that offers bold new flavors and helps fitness enthusiasts elevate their performance. The new formula, featuring essential aminos, helps to enhance physical and cognitive performance. CELSIUS will be showcasing CELSIUS ESSENTIALS to college students on the Fit Stops tour this fall. CELSIUS ESSENTIALS is now available for purchase.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

