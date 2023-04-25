CENTR Announces Distribution of Its Non-CBD Line with KeHE Distributors and Addition of VP of Sales to Lead Nation-Wide Growth

Vancouver, British Columbia — CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (“CENTR” or the “Company“), a leading manufacturer of CBD and non-CBD health and wellness beverages, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its nationwide distribution footprint for CENTR Enhanced with KeHE Distributors and the appointment of a new Vice President of Sales, Josh Rosinsky, to lead its growth.

Josh brings over 20 years of experience in running national sales teams, establishing distribution matrices, and building powerful brands. He expressed his excitement about joining CENTR, saying, “CENTR has built an incredibly strong national brand and has been on my radar during my tenure at other leading brands as a group to watch out for. When CENTR announced the launch of its non-CBD line, CENTR Enhanced, and entered the $140 billion global functional beverage category, I jumped at the opportunity to participate in extending the brand leadership with the Company’s new line. I believe retailer and distributor demand for CENTR Enhanced is going to explode, and since joining the Company, I have been very busy with those meetings. The consumer is looking for convenient solutions that can deliver on their emotional demands, and CENTR’s portfolio solves what they are looking for: immunity building and mental wellness. I am thrilled to be part of this team and look forward to achieving new milestones with CENTR.”

With Josh’s wealth of experience and his strong belief in CENTR’s potential, the company is poised for tremendous growth and success in the functional beverage category. The company looks forward to building a stronger brand and meeting the consumer’s demand for high-quality, all-natural wellness solutions. “CENTR Brands is incredibly excited to have Josh on the team,” said CENTR’s CEO Arjan Chima. “Josh brings an extraordinary level of experience and relationships to fold and is an excellent addition to help drive CENTR’s success.”

CENTR Enhanced has drawn considerable attention from retail partners & distributors since launching in January. Already in the first few months, CENTR has onboarded an array of distributors throughout existing markets, including: SF Naturals in Northern California and Seacoast Distributors in Southern California. Most recently, KeHE Distributors has agreed to distribute CENTR Enhanced in 6 distribution centers. With more than 6,800 employees and a 16-distribution center network across North America, KeHE is one of the largest and most respected pure-play grocery and natural distributors in the nation. “KeHE is a natural fit for CENTR, as we are focused on getting our beverages to consumers who seek mental clarity, consumers who regularly shop within KeHE’s distribution footprint,” said Arjan Chima. In addition to these exciting initial distributor relationships, CENTR is already in the process of onboarding additional distributors. As CENTR continues to expand its national distribution network, we anticipate geometric levels of growth in the coming year(s).

“We are delighted at the enthusiastic response that CENTR Enhanced is generating from an expanding list of distributors across the country. Whether the consumer is finding CENTR through various channels such as the cold box at grocery stores, online channels like DrinkCENTR.com or FindYourCENTR.com. or through interactions with CENTR’s brand partners including George Stroumboulopoulos, we take pride in helping consumers enjoy great-tasting products that support their health and wellness goals.”

Mr. Chima commented on the expansion, saying, “We are thrilled to witness the sustained expansion of our non-CBD product range. Our commitment to using high-quality, efficacious, all-natural ingredients has resonated with our health-conscious consumer, and we remain steadfast in our goal to increase accessibility to our products.”

