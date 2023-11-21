CENTR Expands Media Relationship With OpTic Gaming Launch of Podcast Series and Contest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia— CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (“CENTR” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in the functional wellness beverage industry, is expanding their media relationship with global esports and entertainment organization OpTic Gaming. This new partnership will include the launch of the Around The Bar podcast series with OpTic Hitch, integration of all CENTR product within the OpTic Gaming media environment, and a Flyaway contest for listeners of Around The Bar presented by CENTR.

The Around The Bar podcast series will take an intimate look into gaming culture, YouTube, content creation, and more. In addition to the podcast, CENTR and OpTic Gaming will collaborate on product placement and content for the FlyCast YouTube podcast, The OpTic YouTube podcast, social media, and Twitch livestreams with key gaming talent.

“Since starting our relationship with OpTic in February, gaming as a passion point for our consumer base has only increased,” said Arjan Chima, CEO of CENTR Brands. “We have developed our drinks line to support today’s athlete and we view our media partnership with OpTic Gaming an integral part to our strategy in having a larger presence in the gaming and esports arena.”

The Company is excited to expand on their media journey with OpTic Gaming and is developing product innovations unique for the gaming consumer.

To celebrate this new partnership, CENTR is launching a Flyaway contest for listeners of Around The Bar presented by CENTR. One lucky U.S. individual will win a trip for 2 to Dallas, Texas, including flights & hotel to meet members of OpTic and experience gaming culture like never before!

About OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming is an entertainment, media, and esports company based in North Texas. Founded in 2006, OpTic is one of the most winning esports organizations in the world and features content creators, competitive gamers, and esports teams with global reach. The company has produced award-winning docuseries and currently operates Esports Stadium Arlington. OpTic’s ownership group includes esports industry pioneers Hector Rodriguez and Mike Rufail as well as Gray Television.

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America’s leading functional wellness beverage companies dedicated to promoting holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences, CENTR offers a range of functional wellness beverages that support individuals in their pursuit of balanced and healthy lifestyles. By leveraging innovative technology and embracing consumer-centric strategies, CENTR empowers customers to prioritize their well-being and discover the benefits of wellness beverages.

The Company produces CENTR CBD, a family of sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a family of refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling waters incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

The Company’s ethos revolves around functional efficacy, exceptional flavor, and a visual design that resonates with consumers seeking a well-rounded approach to wellness.

