Chiki Chiki Boom Boom Tropical Water Expands to 306 Walmart Locations in Florida

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Chiki Chiki Boom Boom Tropical Water, the thirst-quenching beverage made with botanicals, is now available in 306 Walmart locations throughout the state of Florida. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has seen tremendous growth in the past year.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Chiki to even more customers in Florida,” said Andres Izquieta, CEO of Chiki Chiki Boom Boom. “Our Latin inspired flavored water has been a hit with people of all ages, and we are confident that Walmart shoppers will love it too.”

Chiki is made with only the highest quality ingredients, including organic botanicals. Its primary functions include antioxidants, hydration and gut health, making it a refreshing and healthy beverage option for people on the go.

The brand has been having success on many fronts, but in particular with the LatinX demographic, ranging from ages 18-45, which is proving to be its most engaged consumer from digital to retail. Chiki’s hard-hitting branding, with its slogan of ‘Reggaeton in a Bottle’, has struck a cord with the largest ethnic minority in the USA, comprising of 26% of the total Gen-Z population. The brand has many exciting collaborations in 2023 with leading and influential figures in the LatinX entertainment world.

Chiki can be found in the beverage aisle of all Walmart locations in Florida.

About Chiki Chiki Boom Boom

Chiki Chiki Boom Boom is a tropical water beverage brand with Latin flavors & vibras. It is made of organic botanicals that deliver antioxidants while supporting hydration and gut health.

The brand’s slogan is “Reggaeton in a Bottle” and promotes pride in Latin culture. This ancient recipe originates from a blue zone in Ecuador, where it has been consumed for five centuries and is viewed as the fountain of youth by its locals. The botanicals are grown via methods of organic regenerative agriculture, while the other impact efforts include female farmer empowerment, water conservation, reforestation, and blockchain. Lastly, the bottle is made of 100% recycled materials.

The product is available in 4 flavors, including Classic + Lemon, Mango + Passion Fruit, Strawberry + Lemon, and Apple + Pear. Each 16-ounce bottle contains 3 grams of sugar and 20 calories.

Chiki is available for purchase at select retail locations and online.

For More Information:

