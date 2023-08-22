Chlorophyll Water Expands into Second Division of Albertsons Companies

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ has now expanded in the Trending Brands program by Mercenary at Albertsons Companies launching at Randalls and Tom Thumb in Texas.

Following the success of Chlorophyll Water’s recent launch into Northern California Albertsons Safeway locations, less than 3 months later, Chlorophyll Water is excited to expand to a second division of Albertsons Companies, launching at Tom Thumb and Randall markets throughout the state of Texas.

“The premise of our Trending program is to nurture new beverage innovation at a local level in a high-profile retailer like Albertsons, and Chlorophyll Water is as cutting edge as it gets,” explains Jacob Timony, Managing Director of Mercenary CPG. After immediately selling out with impressive sales velocity and exceeding all sales projections, the Trending Program looks to expand Chlorophyll Water to other Albertsons Companies across the country to keep up with the demand.”

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the #chlorophyll hashtags and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

With the surge in consumer demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.”

Chlorophyll Water has been featured in the pages of Vogue Magazine as a fashionable hydrating prop with supermodel Kaia Gerber, with Vogue stating chlorophyll “truly is a powerhouse ingredient, worthy of its enduring appeal” and adding that it contributes to “overall good health (and all the good things that come with it, including radiant skin).” While chlorophyll has become part of the daily health routines for celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. Kourtney Kardashian, on her Poosh website, in an article entitled “The Tonics and Supplements I Use Daily,” says drinking Chlorophyll Water makes Kardashian feel like she’s “multitasking by staying hydrated while also getting important nutrients” her body needs.

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she’s a “big fan of Chlorophyll Water,” stressing, “Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I’ve always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don’t consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

Health enthusiasts, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll. Celebrity nutritionist Kelly Leveque shared to Harper’s Bazaar in an article entitled “Tips to Get a Flat Stomach-The Healthy Way” to “down chlorophyll.”

Yogi Approved, an online yoga and healthy lifestyle publication, stated, “Due to chlorophyll’s incredible nutritional value, sipping on liquid chlorophyll daily will [have] an advantageous effect in your overall skin health as this ‘super food’ is packed with a range of mighty nutrients.” The proposed nutrients in chlorophyll led Glamour magazine to publish an article called “Drinking Liquid Chlorophyll Gave Me the Best Skin of My Life” – with “potent anti-aging benefits,” the journalist stated that within a week of drinking liquid chlorophyll her energy increased and she experienced “an almost instantaneous change” to her face’s skin tone.

Albertsons commitment to inspire wellness naturally aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and living a plant-based lifestyle.

For More Information:

https://chlorophyllwater.com/