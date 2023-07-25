Chlorophyll Water Now Available at All Earth Fare Locations

Chlorophyll Water, recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at all Earth Fare locations.

Living by the philosophy, “Healthy Food for Everyone,” Earth Fare currently operates 20 locations across 8 states: Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, Ohio, and Michigan.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

The first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive ‘Clean Label Project Certification,’ Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Dr. Kelly Bay, a functional medicine practitioner, explains that she’s a “big fan of Chlorophyll Water,” stressing, “Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and has a wide variety of benefits. Consuming chlorophyll on a regular basis can…aid your body in eliminating toxins. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce chronic inflammatory problems like arthritis. This is why I’ve always been a big fan of Chlorophyll Water, especially if you don’t consume as many leafy greens as you should.”

Luli Gamburd, Certified Holistic Health Coach shares that “When I started to incorporate Chlorophyll Water first thing in the morning, I immediately felt a difference in my energy levels as well as an overall sense of hydration which is so important to set the tone for the rest of the day. Over time, I also noticed my skin tone improving as well as my blemishes diminishing, which made me feel amazing from the inside out.”

Earth Fare’s commitment to inspire wellness naturally aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and living a plant-based lifestyle.

