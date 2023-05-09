Chlorophyll Water Now Available at All Gourmet Garage Locations in New York

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at all Gourmet Garage locations in New York.

Founded in 1981 as the importer and distributor Flying Foods International, Gourmet Garage supplied the best restaurants and chefs in New York and other major cities with their most essential ingredients. Years later they opened their first retail location, an ex-garage on Wooster Street in SoHo (hence the name). They opened just for chefs and restaurant buyers in the morning and everyone else in the afternoon, making sure all New Yorkers had access to the same high-quality, ingredients.

From that single store in SoHo, Gourmet Garage has since expanded to four convenient locations. Each store offers their trademark organic produce, signature soups, artisan baked local bread and pastries, and specialty olive oils as well as friendly knowledgeable customer service, delicious chef-prepared meals to go and now stocked up with Chlorophyll Water. For more than 30 years, Gourmet Garage has defined the very best in New York City food shopping.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

Lisa Richards, Certified Nutritionist and Author of The Candida Diet shares that “Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight, and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll’s antioxidant activity.”

Gourmet Garage’s commitment to build healthier communities by connecting people with the freshest fruits, vegetables and produce aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and nutrition, living a plant-based lifestyle.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll Water recently received a coveted “A” Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics.

