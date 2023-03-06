Chlorophyll Water Now Available at all Lazy Acres Market Locations in California

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at all Lazy Acres Markets locations in California.

From organic and seasonal produce to functional supplements and body care Lazy Acres believes in a natural approach to optimal health and wellness. Founded in 1991, Lazy Acres quickly became a trusted resource within the Santa Barbara community. Now with four more Southern California locations, their friendly, informative, and passionate Team Members remain committed to providing exceptional service and wellness tips for their community and accommodating the needs of their customers.

Chlorophyll Water is a plant-powered purified mountain spring water enhanced with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body & the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water is bottled at the mountain source, a preserved natural resource protected from all of the elements by a 1,500-acre forest. The purified mountain spring water in Chlorophyll Water is then distilled and refined through a three-part purification process, which is triple filtered (including carbon filtration), and then UV treated for purity and quality. Each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is then fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D for enhanced nutrition.

Health practitioners, nutritionists and yoga teachers have long been advocates of the many benefits of chlorophyll, but this past year, Chlorophyll Water has also gained mainstream popularity on social media with the hashtags #chlorophyll and #chlorophyllwater amassing over 1 billion mentions on Instagram and TikTok, with many social media users raving about the benefits of chlorophyll and sharing their personal results of drinking liquid chlorophyll and Chlorophyll Water – everything from anti-aging to clearing up acne, glowing and healthy skin, speeding up metabolism, immune boosting properties, weight loss, detoxification, and boosting energy!

With the surge in consumer demand, “…after influencers raved about the health properties of Chlorophyll Water, the brand quickly sold out…the small company’s product has been flying off of shelves,” according to MSN Money in an article entitled “Can’t Find the Chlorophyll Water.”

With the popularity, Better Homes & Gardens has declared Chlorophyll Water “The Latest Green Nutritional Trend Taking Over Grocery Stores,” calling it “one of the latest trends for improving health…the research that’s available does suggest the health benefits of chlorophyll include antioxidant activity, gut-health promotion, and anti-inflammation effects.”

Eat This, Not That!, a website dedicated to health and wellness named chlorophyll one of the top 5 “Trendiest Supplements You’ll Be Seeing Everywhere in 2023” while the annual Pinterest Predicts Report, a report the company releases annually to highlight their predictions for the coming year based on searches from their site, interest in chlorophyll continues to trend up-naming “chlorophyll” one of their top 27 trends of 2023. Specifically, this means that that search for “benefits of chlorophyll water” is up 35% on Pinterest searches for their 400 million users worldwide.

Lisa Richards, Certified Nutritionist and Author of The Candida Diet shares that “Chlorophyll Water is an impressive new way to take chlorophyll and it is effective in protecting against free radicals and simultaneously helping to reduce body weight, and improve our red blood cells. All of this, and more, is a by-product of chlorophyll’s antioxidant activity.”

Lazy Acres commitment to build healthier communities by connecting people with the freshest fruits, vegetables and produce aligns with Chlorophyll Water’s mission in creating community around health and nutrition, living a plant-based lifestyle.

About Chlorophyll Water

Chlorophyll Water is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll and each bottle of Chlorophyll Water is fortified with additional vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C and vitamin D.

Chlorophyll Water recently received a coveted “A” Rating Brand Score by NielsenIQ, the global leader in analytics.

For More Information:

https://chlorophyllwater.com/