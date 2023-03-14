Circle K Exclusive MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER Flavor Now Available In Froster

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Circle K is celebrating the first anniversary of its exclusive MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER flavor with the introduction of MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER Froster. Customers can now enjoy the ultimate DEW Nation-approved combination of berry and plum only at Circle K in a new frozen beverage form.

The new MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER Froster has the same distinctively sweet yet tangy taste that made MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER comicbook.com’s top ranked MTN DEW release of 2022.

“DEW Nation’s overwhelming approval of PURPLE THUNDER at Circle K inspired us to offer it as one of our fan-favorite Froster flavors,” said David Hall, Vice President Global Foodservice at Circle K. “We’re excited to celebrate and have big plans for MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER, including a ‘Thunderversary’ celebration starting in May.”

“MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER had a very successful first year at Circle K,” said Hugh Roth, Senior Vice President of Sales and Chief Customer Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. “Our fans expressed how much they love this exclusive flavor and in tandem with its one-year anniversary, we wanted to go big by delivering fans PURPLE THUNDER in Froster.”

In addition to Froster, MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER is also on Polar Pop and in 20 oz. bottles exclusively at Circle K locations across the nation. To try a MTN DEW PURPLE THUNDER Froster, locate your nearest Circle K via the store locator.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindewor follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

For More Information:

https://www.circlek.com/store-locator