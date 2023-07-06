CLEAN Cause Launches Non-Carbonated Organic Yerba Mate with No Artificial Sweeteners

CLEAN Cause is launching the first of FOUR new flavors in a line on NON-CARBONATED Organic Yerba Mate! 160mg caffeine, no artificial sweeteners and full of flavor — the best part is that 50% of net profits (or 5% of net revenues, whichever is greater) support addiction recovery. Each can is sweetened only with organic cane sugar and offers less sugar and calories than competitors. CLEAN Cause Non-Carbonated Organic Yerba Mate is a better better-for-you choice.

The brand’s first release of the line is Mint & Honey. The invigorating blend is a refreshing journey of cool mint and sweet honey infused with the energizing power of Yerba Mate tea. Yerba mate is a caffeine source that doesn’t cause a crash or jitters.

The first flavor is available now on cleancause.com and is coming soon to Distribution. A new flavor will be launching every Thursday in July.

For More Information:

https://cleancause.com/products/mint-honey-organic-yerba-mate