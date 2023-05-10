Clean Simple Eats Adds Four New Fruit-Forward Flavors to Popular Greens Line

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah— Fans of Peachy Greens rejoice! Clean Simple Eats is adding four new flavors to its line of Super Greens Mixes that have taken TikTok by storm – Sweet Lemon, Raspberry Lemonade, Tropical and Green Apple. Recognized as the Greens that actually taste good, each flavor is carefully crafted to deliver 17 different veggies per scoop, sourced from organic and non-GMO ingredients.

“We pride ourselves in not only sourcing the highest-quality, nutrient-rich ingredients for our Greens Mixes, but for making them insanely delicious and something people look forward to drinking every day,” said Founder & CEO, Erika Peterson. “It has been so much fun to see how our Peachy Greens have resonated with the TikTok community, and we believe these new flavors will give everyone a chance to find a flavor they love.”

Each Super Greens Mix flavor includes Clean Simple Eats’ Superfoods and Prebiotic Blend of natural, non-GMO organically sourced vegetables, grasses, roots, and fruits full of vitamins, nutrients, and fiber to regulate immune and digestive function. Designed to cleanse and detoxify, reduce inflammation, decrease bloat, improve gut health and boost immunity. The Greens Mixes are made with no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors or added sugars. All ingredients are cold processed from start to finish in order to offer the highest quality in green nutrition available.

The new flavors of Greens will join the popular Peachy Greens Mix and Super Greens Mix and are available in single serving 10-packs or 30-serving bags immediately at cleansimpleeats.com/collections/greens and at select retailers across the country. It’s easy to create a healthy routine with Clean Simple Eats – simply add one scoop to 16-20 ounces of cold water and enjoy!

About Clean Simple Eats

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife team Erika and JJ Peterson with the intention of helping others feel their best by eating flavorful, clean, nutrient and protein-packed foods, Clean Simple Eats has grown into a powerhouse food and nutrition supplements brand known for its great-tasting protein powders, greens, collagen, pancake & waffles mixes and gourmet nut butters distributed at retailers across the country. The brand uses only clean, natural, quality-sourced ingredients in all products and never includes artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors or added sugars.

