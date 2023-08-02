Clevr’s Cult-Favorite Rose Matcha Latte Returns

Clevr is re-launching its limited edition Rose Matcha SuperLatte which made its original debut for the first time last summer. This decadent oat milk latte swirls the brand’s best-selling Japanese shade-grown matcha blend with pure floral rose extract and fair-trade sweet vanilla to capture the bright, playfulness of sunkissed days in a cup. Rose Matcha also comes packed with functional ingredients intentionally designed to hydrate your body from the inside out, keep your mind sharp, and give you the sustained energy we’re all looking for. Star ingredients of this blend include tremella to boost skin renewal, tocotrienols for skin repair, and ingestible hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated. Quite literally, Rose Matcha is a skincare you can sip.

Designed in collaboration with the Hawaii-based professional Afro-Latina surfer Nique Miller, Rose Matcha is inspired by summers spent soaking in the sunshine and swimming in the saltwater. This brilliant elixir quickly became a cult favorite of self-proclaimed latte lovers everywhere upon launching last year, so we’re thrilled for Rose Matcha to be returning for one more summer.

Rose Matcha will retail for $28 exclusively on clevrblends.com beginning 8/2. This is a limited-run release and only available while supplies last, so get your hands on a bag (or two or three) while you can!

For More Information:

https://clevrblends.com/products/rose-matcha-superlatte