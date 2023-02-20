CoAqua Launches in All Wegmans Stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— CoAqua, a leading producer of super premium coconut water, is excited to announce that its products will now be available in all Wegmans stores. This partnership represents a significant milestone for the brand, which was launched in the United States by Co-CEOs Justin Bruckel and Anthony Cadieux II, both of whom have a special connection to Wegmans.

“Growing up, Wegmans was always a part of our lives and now to see CoAqua as a part of the Wegmans experience is truly thrilling,” said Bruckel. “Wegmans is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, and our coconut water aligns perfectly with their brand values.”

Since they opened their doors in 1916, Wegmans has offered a carefully curated selection of healthy alternatives and better-for-you products. CoAqua offers super-premium coconut water made from the finest young green coconuts, providing a delicious and nutritious option for health-conscious consumers. The addition of CoAqua products to Wegmans stores now offers customers access to a high-quality, all-natural source of hydration and nutrition.

Upon their North American launch, CoAqua started their work in the community with the Bikes For Kids Foundation. CoAqua donates 2% of its profits to the foundation, which is focused on creating confidence and building aspirations in at-risk children. CoAqua also sponsors a children’s book called “What Should I Eat Today,” which promotes our youth’s good eating and health habits.

“The alignment of core values in promoting healthy living and dedication to community service is what makes the relationship between Wegmans and CoAqua so special,” said Cadieux II. “We are looking forward to collaborating with Wegmans on many community-based initiatives in addition to seeing CoAqua on the shelves.”

About CoAqua

CoAqua was founded in 2013 by New Zealand (“NZ”) native Grier Govorko after decades of touring with The Red Hot Chili Peppers as its production designer. A popular drink in NZ, CoAqua has exploded in America through the efforts of Co-CEOs Justin Bruckel and Anthony Cadieux II. Childhood best friends who grew up playing ice hockey together, Bruckel and Cadieux II founded CoAqua North America after Bruckel discovered CoAqua while visiting New Zealand.

Available nationwide, CoAqua is considered one of the fastest-growing functional beverage brands in the United States. CoAqua is available directly to consumers on drinkcoaqua.com and on Amazon. CoAqua is available through key retailers nationwide, including Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts Farmers Market, 7-Eleven, and Nugget Markets.

About Wegmans

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a privately held American supermarket chain. It is headquartered in Gates, New York, and was founded in 1916 in Rochester.

As of 2023, Wegmans has 110 stores, mostly in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions. The company has stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., along with a planned expansion in Connecticut.

Wegmans has appeared on Fortune’s annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list since the list first appeared in 1998. In 2020, the company was ranked number three on that list, based on an employee satisfaction survey.

For More Information:

https://drinkcoaqua.com/