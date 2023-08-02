CoAqua Now Available in All Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres Locations in Southern California

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.— CoAqua, the leader in super-premium coconut water, is thrilled to announce its availability in all Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres locations. This partnership marks another milestone in CoAqua’s nationwide expansion, emphasizing its position as a premier choice for health-conscious consumers.

“Living in San Diego, I’ve always admired Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres for their commitment to quality, wellness, and community. I’m excited that CoAqua will now be a part of that incredible experience,” says Chris VanderValk, COO of CoAqua. “This partnership reinforces the quality and excellence that CoAqua stands for.”

Founded in 1982, Bristol Farms has served Southern California with a commitment to offer the freshest, tastiest foods available, and an experience unlike any other. Meanwhile, Lazy Acres, founded in 1991, has positioned itself as a trusted resource in the community, offering a range of organic, seasonal produce, and health-focused products across its Southern California locations. Both stores align perfectly with CoAqua’s ethos of quality, health, and environmental responsibility.

CoAqua’s unique offering, driven by an uncompromising commitment to quality and differentiation, is resonating with consumers across the country. Sourcing the youngest green coconuts from southern Vietnam, CoAqua’s distinctively refreshing taste is unparalleled. “Seeing the coconut farms firsthand in Vietnam, one of the greenest places I’ve ever been, I can attest to the remarkable quality we bring to every can,” says Co-CEO Justin Bruckel.

Equally committed to environmental responsibility, CoAqua has made a conscious choice to use aluminum cans, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices. Co-CEO Anthony Cadieux II elaborates, “We’ve had advisors tell us to use tetra packs or plastic bottles – all the leading coconut waters are sold in tetra packs and plastic they said. However, there isn’t such a thing as environmentally conscious plastic. We firmly believe in our duty towards the planet and won’t compromise our values for convenience or higher profits.”

CoAqua isn’t just committed to quality and environmental responsibility; it’s also dedicated to creating positive societal change. The company is in the process of becoming a Certified B Corporation and donates 2% of its revenue to the Bikes For Kids Foundation, serving underprivileged children in Title 1 schools. “CoAqua is more than a beverage brand; we’re starting a movement. Rather than paying celebrities to promote our products, we’re investing in our future – our kids,” asserts Cadieux II.

The Bikes for Kids program has been proven to increase high school graduation rates by roughly 2000%, giving CoAqua a unique opportunity to contribute significantly to its community. By intertwining its brand awareness strategy with Bikes for Kids, CoAqua hopes to inspire and empower more children while delivering a superior product to its consumers.

About CoAqua

Founded in 2013 by New Zealand native and CoAqua’s Creative Director Grier Govorko, CoAqua has rapidly ascended in the U.S. under the stewardship of childhood best friends and Co-CEOs Anthony Cadieux II and Justin Bruckel. Their shared background in hockey – with Justin being a St. Lawrence University Hockey alum, and Anthony, a West Point Hockey alum – is reflected in their team-based approach to building CoAqua’s reputation. Distributed nationwide through leading distributors KeHE and UNFI, and available online at drinkcoaqua.com and Amazon, CoAqua continues to make waves in the functional beverage industry. With their vision to create a sustainable, socially responsible brand, Anthony and Justin show no signs of slowing down.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcoaqua.com