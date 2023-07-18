CoAqua Secures Major Distribution Deal with Sysco

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — CoAqua, the leader in super premium coconut water, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Sysco Distributors, the global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products. This alliance represents an enormous leap in the brand’s distribution potential, further extending its reach into a vast network of high-traffic venues, including airports, colleges, universities, sports arenas, and restaurants worldwide.

“This partnership with Sysco is an unprecedented opportunity that we believe will catapult CoAqua onto the global stage,” said Anthony Cadieux II, Co-CEO of CoAqua. “Sysco’s unparalleled distribution network opens up horizons that were previously unattainable, allowing us to introduce CoAqua to new markets and a wider audience than ever before.”

The Sysco partnership follows a period of explosive retail growth for CoAqua, spurred by the brand’s commitment to quality and partnerships with leading retailers such as Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts Farmers Market, Central Market, Bristol Farms, Woodman’s, and Nugget Markets. Now with Sysco, the CoAqua brand will become even more accessible to consumers, making healthy hydration an easy choice in more locations.

CoAqua’s expansion into Sysco’s distribution network reinforces the brand’s mission to provide an excellent and nutritious beverage option for the health-conscious consumer. Made from the finest young green coconuts, CoAqua delivers superior hydration and nutrition, contributing to Sysco’s portfolio of healthful alternatives.

In alignment with its commitment to social responsibility, CoAqua continues its philanthropic work alongside the Bikes For Kids Foundation, donating 2% of its revenue to boost confidence and aspirations among at-risk children. Through its partnership with Sysco, CoAqua hopes to further amplify its positive community impact and reinforce its dedication to promoting good health and well-being.

About CoAqua

Founded in 2013 by New Zealand native Grier Govorko, CoAqua rose to popularity as a favorite drink in New Zealand. In the United States, the brand has seen meteoric growth under the stewardship of Co-CEOs Anthony Cadieux II and Justin Bruckel. CoAqua is now among the fastest-growing functional beverage brands in the United States, available online at drinkcoaqua.com and Amazon, and nationwide at key retailers such as Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts Farmers Market, 7-Eleven, and Nugget Markets.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and non-food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other customers worldwide. The company operates 330 distribution facilities serving more than 90 countries.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkcoaqua.com