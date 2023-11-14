CoAqua Teams Up with Bikes For Kids Foundation

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.— CoAqua Super Premium Coconut Water, a nationally distributed coconut water brand headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Bikes For Kids event in Jacksonville, Florida. This three-day community initiative, powered by CoAqua, brings the transformative impact of the Bikes For Kids Foundation to Jacksonville, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to the First Coast community.

The Bikes For Kids Foundation is a program dedicated to empowering at-risk third and fourth-grade students living in families with incomes below the poverty line. By utilizing a bike reward program, a partnership with the school system, and two years of classroom study, the foundation inspires these children to plan for post-high school education, fostering hope and determination. This initiative, now brought to Jacksonville by CoAqua, is a beacon of light for children who might otherwise feel trapped in a cycle of poverty.

Anthony Cadieux II, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of CoAqua, expressed the company’s dedication to this transformative partnership, saying, “CoAqua is thrilled to join forces with Bikes For Kids and bring this life-changing initiative to the First Coast. We believe in the power of education and the remarkable impact it can have on the lives of children. By bringing Bikes For Kids to our city, we aim to create a lasting legacy of opportunity and hope. Because of the data showing that this program can increase high school graduation rates by a staggering 1800%, we are especially thrilled at the prospects of the impact this program can have on the city of Jacksonville and beyond.”

CoAqua is committed to creating a positive impact in Jacksonville and beyond. The company is donating 2% of its revenue to the Bikes For Kids Foundation, with a long-term vision of extending its support to every community where CoAqua is sold. The first day of the event will be a bike-building event at Sprouts Farmers Market at the St. Johns County Town Center, from 10 am to 3 pm. CoAqua invites the Jacksonville community to join in this noble cause and encourages volunteers to participate in building bikes for children in need.

In addition to the bike-building event, there will be four awards ceremonies held on Monday (12/4) and Tuesday (12/5) at various elementary schools in Jacksonville. These ceremonies celebrate the achievements of the students and their commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty.

CoAqua extends its heartfelt appreciation to its partners for their unwavering support. MFG Merch is providing shirts to all volunteers, 904 Happy Hour is assisting with community awareness and event organization, Trailer Bridge is assisting with event logistics, and Preservation Home Specialists, Jacksonville’s premium window replacement company, is also a supporter of this initiative. Additionally, this event would not be possible without the support of the 100 Mile Group led by Jesse Itzler.

CoAqua Super Premium Coconut Water invites the Jacksonville community to join hands in supporting the Bikes For Kids Foundation and make a lasting impact on the lives of the city’s youth. Together, we can build a brighter future for our children and our community.

About CoAqua Super Premium Coconut Water

Founded in 2013 by New Zealand native Grier Govorko, CoAqua rose to popularity as a favorite drink in New Zealand. In the United States, the brand has seen meteoric growth under the stewardship of Co-CEOs Anthony Cadieux II and Justin Bruckel. CoAqua is now among the fastest-growing functional beverage brands in the United States, available online at drinkcoaqua.com and Amazon, and nationwide at key retailers such as Wegmans, Giant, Sprouts Farmers Market, Shoprite, Bristol Farms, 7-Eleven, and Nugget Markets.

About Bikes For Kids Foundation: The Bikes For Kids Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring at-risk third and fourth-grade students to plan for post-high school education through a bike reward program, partnership with schools, and character-building initiatives. The foundation has a strong track record of improving high school graduation rates among participating students.

https://www.drinkcoaqua.com/