Coca-Cola, Pernod Ricard Team For Absolut-Sprite RTD Cocktail

The Coca-Cola Company is taking another step into the beverage alcohol market, announcing today the launch of a global partnership with spirits conglomerate Pernod Ricard to introduce Absolut Vodka & Sprite as a ready-to-drink pre-mixed cocktail in 2024.

Available in Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar varieties, the product will enter select countries in Europe — including the U.K., the Netherlands, Spain and Germany — early next year. Per a release, the global benchmark for alcohol by volume (ABV) is 5% but will vary depending on the market.

The release marks another instance of Coca-Cola teaming with a spirits company to integrate one of its top-selling IPs into a ready-to-drink product. Last June, the soda giant partnered with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey to release a pre-mixed Jack & Coke in 12 oz. cans (5% ABV), becoming the first alcoholic drink to carry Coke’s official branding and packaging. The line debuted in Mexico before launching in the U.S. in March.

Coca-Cola also licenses its brands to third parties for use in alcoholic drinks; Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Simply Spiked Lemonade are produced via partnership with Molson Coors, while Constellation Brands makes Fresca Mixed.

“We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company,” said Coca‑Cola’s chairman and CEO James Quincey in a statement. “We are expanding in the alcohol ready-to-drink space, including products that use select brands from our core portfolio. We are excited about our new relationship with Pernod Ricard and look forward to the introduction of Absolut & Sprite.”

Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard has made RTDs a growing focus in recent years; in 2022, the company acquired French startup Cockorico and invested $22 million to add its first-ever canning line for pre-mixed cocktails. Along with products in other spirit categories from brands like Jameson and Malibu, Pernod Ricard currently markets a line of vodka soda RTDs under the Absolut label.

“This very promising and pioneering project brings together two leading companies who are committed to offering their consumers new experiences around premium products,” said Alexandre Ricard, CEO of Pernod Ricard.