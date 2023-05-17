Cocovibe Launches Plant-Based Functional Electrolyte Drinks

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.— After months in stealth mode, Cocovibe announced it is formally launching its new line of environmentally sustainable, organic, plant-based, low sugar, additive-free, dispensed, functional electrolyte drinks at the National Restaurant Show in Chicago May 20-23, 2023 (South Hall – Organic and Natural Pavilion Booth # 1388).

Cocovibe improves the health of people, the environment and society.

“Before Cocovibe, there were really two types of beverages in the world. Healthy beverages, which all come in a bottle, can or box and are therefore not environmentally sustainable. And dispensed fountain beverages, which are far more sustainable than packaged beverages, but unfortunately not very healthy,” said Dudley Fitzpatrick, Cocovibe Co-Founder and CEO. “Cocovibe enables commercial and non-commercial operators to serve incredibly good for you and sustainable beverages that are more affordable or more profitable.”

In line with the lower cost of fountain beverages, Cocovibe’s cost of goods are significantly less than packaged nutritious beverages.

Cocovibe empowers foodservice operators to reduce their carbon footprint and packaging waste by as much as 90% vs. packaged beverages. It ships in liquid concentrate form and mixes with tap-water on-site to reduce carbon emissions during transport and packaging waste during consumption. A single pallet of Cocovibe concentrate yields the same volume of drinkable product as 10 pallets of packaged single-serve beverages. Cocovibe is served in re-usable drinkware or environmentally friendly cups and eliminates single-serve plastics.

All Cocovibe styles are made with only two ingredients: organic coconut water and organic fruit juice They contain no additives (sugars, preservatives, or artificial ingredients), two to three times more electrolytes than sports drinks and two-thirds less sugar than traditional fruit juices.

“Many people understand that all cellular activity runs on electrolytes. Most people don’t know we need potassium inside our cells and sodium outside our cells for our minds and bodies to function properly. Almost all Americans consume more sodium than recommended and have diets that are potassium deficient. Cocovibe is naturally low in sodium and sugar, and naturally high in potassium. Potassium is critical to human performance. Cocovibe is a superfood you drink,” said Fitzpatrick.

Cocovibe complements operators’ beverage offering within their pouring rights agreements, as the drinks fall under operators’ contractual exception allowing them to serve “no like product.”

“We’ve spent years perfecting a broad taste profile. Our Coconut Water tastes like it’s

straight from the nut. You wouldn’t know our Passion Fruit was made with coconut water. And our Watermelon tastes totally natural, because it is,” said Fitzpatrick.

Cocovibe began trials with colleges and universities, which continue to re-order product due to exceptional student participation rates. Having proven consumer acceptance and the operating model, Cocovibe is now partnering with hospitals, restaurants and K12 operators that place a premium on sustainability, human health and cognitive performance.

“Our innovation helps communities and individuals be a more positive force in the world, through our functional nutrition, our sustainable design and our $1,000 Cocovibe Grants empowering students to address a community, societal or environmental need they care most about impacting,” concludes Fitzpatrick.

About Cocovibe

Cocovibe is the first nutritious beverage to provide the superior sustainability and lower cost of goods of dispensed/fountain beverages from concentrate. High in potassium and low in sodium and sugar, Cocovibe’s organic, plant-based, additive-free functional electrolytes support cognitive and physical health and performance. Cocovibe was envisioned and incubated by Gert van Manen, Founder and President of iTi Tropicals, a leading importer of tropical fruit concentrates and purees in North America.

http://www.cocovibe.com/