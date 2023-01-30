Collibre Launches Its Swiss Collagen Drinks in the United States

Collibre, a Swiss-based company, is proud to announce the launch of their hydrolyzed collagen drinks in the United States. The company’s collagen drinks have already gained a loyal following in Europe, with hundreds of satisfied customers, including celebrities, singing their praises.

Collagen is the most important protein in the human body, responsible for maintaining the firmness and elasticity of the skin, the strength of hair and nails, and the mobility of the bone and joint system. As we age, our bodies lose the ability to regenerate collagen, leading to visible signs of aging such as wrinkles, loss of skin firmness and elasticity, joint pain, and weak hair and nails.

Collibre’s natural Swiss collagen drinks, available in three different formulas (BEAUTY, ACTIVE, and VITAL), provide a convenient and effective way to support the body from the inside. Each 140-milliliter drink contains a maximum daily dose of 10,000 mg of collagen, as well as additional vitamins A, C, E, and B vitamins and silicon. The drinks are gluten-free and do not contain any preservatives.

For More Information:

https://collibre.webnode.com/