CommCan Toasts to 250 Years of Revolutionary Spirit with “Boston THC Party” Infused Tea

Medway, Mass. – CommCan, the family-owned cannabis company that has become a symbol of innovation in Massachusetts, is once again leading the beverage revolution with the launch of “Boston THC Party” by SIP. This bold Infused English Tea, designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, blends a respect for history with the contemporary craftsmanship that ComCan is known for.

Building on a legacy that began in 2020 with the introduction of SIP, the first recreational cannabis beverage for the Massachusetts market, CommCan continues to pave the way in cannabis beverage innovation. Now, “Boston THC Party” joins the revolutionary ranks with its harmonious blend of THC and CBD in a 2:1 ratio, offering a delightful lemon flavor with a nuanced bitter note. This all-natural brewed tea is a tribute to the revolutionary spirit, crafted to elicit a resounding ‘wicked good’ from today’s trailblazers.

As a limited-time offering, “Boston THC Party” is set to become the latest sensation, following in the footsteps of SIP, which revolutionized cannabis consumption in Massachusetts. Starting December 15th, 2023, this celebratory brew will be available at CommCan dispensaries in Millis and Rehoboth, as well as at select partner dispensaries across the state: Legal Greens, BoomX, Native Sun, and The Heirloom Collective.

Marc Rosenfeld, CEO of CommCan, reflects on the company’s innovative journey: “SIP’s debut in 2020 marked a milestone as the first recreational cannabis soda in our market. With the ‘Boston THC Party,’ we honor that groundbreaking spirit, inviting our customers to savor a piece of history infused with CommCan’s signature quality and creativity.”

About CommCan

Founded in 2015, CommCan stands as Massachusetts’ first certified woman-owned and largest LGBTQ-owned cannabis business, leading the charge in cannabis innovation and community engagement. From the pioneering SIP beverage line to a broad array of premium cannabis products, CommCan sets the standard for quality in the industry. With dispensaries in Millis and Rehoboth, and a new location opening in Mansfield, CommCan invites consumers to experience the ongoing revolution in cannabis enjoyment.

For more information, visit https://commcan.com

For More Information:

https://commcan.com/blog/boston-thc-party-infused-tea/