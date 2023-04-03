Community Call: Sign Up for April Calls Ft. Harmless Harvest, Biena Snacks, One Mighty Mill & Generation CPG

Community Call is a recurring series of open meetings dedicated to pressing topics impacting food and beverage businesses. This month, we welcome a range of guests covering topics such as sustainability measures that support profitability, finding the right co-manufacturer, building and maintaining retailer relationships that support innovation goals, retail activation strategies, and more.

Community Call sessions are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendars!

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Thursday, April 6 @ 11:00 AM ET Real Sustainability Measures that Support Profitability Guests: Ben Mand and the Harmless Harvest team Register Here



Tuesday, April 11 @ 12:00 PM ET Generation CPG’s Winning Formula for Finding the Best Co-Manufacturing Partner Guests: Jess Caven and Luke Penney from Generation CPG Register Here



Wednesday, April 19 @ 12:00 PM ET How to Build Retailer Relationships that Drive Innovation Guests: One Mighty Mill team Register Here



Thursday, April 27 @ 1:00 PM ET High ROI Retail Activation Strategies When Every Dollar Counts Guests: Poorvi Patodia and Jen Hoffman from Biena Snacks Register Here



Keep an eye on the calendar as additional calls are added.

As a part of the BevNET and NOSH community, we’d love your input on future topics! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & NOSH, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About NOSH

NOSH covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services that are expanding rapidly due to interest in Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) products and businesses. The goal of NOSH is to become the leading source of informed, comprehensive coverage and context in regard to this growing community of businesses and the larger trends affecting it. NOSH is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.