Cooler Screens and Sparkling Ice Partner for AI-Powered In-Store Advertising Campaign

Retail media technology leader, Cooler Screens, has announced a partnership with beverage brand Sparkling Ice. The campaign, focused on showcasing Sparkling Ice’s range of zero-sugar and bold-flavored drinks, employed Cooler Screens’ AI-driven targeting capabilities.

The partnership’s primary output was high-definition 4K visuals, presented contextually and powered by AI, highlighting the diverse flavors from Sparkling Ice, encompassing its original and caffeinated variants. The content was strategically placed to reach shoppers during their decision-making moments.

“Cooler Screens’ mission is to give shoppers the experience that they want and deserve by creating a better, digital in-store experience,” says Lindell Bennett, Chief Revenue Officer at Cooler Screens. “This gives us the opportunity to connect brands with those shoppers at the moment they are making a purchase decision. Our partnership with Sparkling Ice leveraged our AI-enabled technology to deliver relevant beverage content directly to shoppers in the path to purchase, not only increasing attention and engagement, but ultimately empowering them to make a purchase.”

Data from the campaign, which ran for three months, reported 63.3 million impressions and a 7.7% sales lift across participating stores. The combination of Cooler Screens’ targeting and Sparkling Ice’s visual content appeared to engage shoppers effectively.Specific elements of the campaign included:

Big Ads: As customers approached the cooler sections, they encountered visuals from Sparkling Ice, detailing the brand’s flavors and zero-sugar commitment.

Banner and Spotlight Ads: Positioned for optimal visibility, these ads showcased the brand’s offerings and were displayed in proximity to the Cooler Screens, potentially aiding product consideration.

The partnership between Sparkling Ice and Cooler Screens indicates the evolving role of digital media in brick-and-mortar retail spaces. Recent data from Insider Intelligence highlights that in-store retail media is expected to grow five-fold through 2027, as more brands attempt to reach shoppers at the point of decision.

Cooler Screens’ partnership with Sparkling Ice further demonstrates the company’s interest with beverage brands in enhancing in-store digital experiences.

For More Information:

https://www.coolerscreens.com/case-studies/sparkling-ice