Cooler Screens and Vita Coco Partner To Position Vita Coco As ‘Hangover’ Recovery Solution

Retail media technology leader, Cooler Screens, has announced a partnership with coconut water brand, Vita Coco. Vita Coco has leveraged Cooler Screens’ in-store, contextual advertising capabilities to position itself as an effective “hangover” recovery solution to in-store shoppers, especially those seeking to purchase adult and alcoholic beverages.

“Our partnership with Vita Coco exemplifies how brands can effectively connect with consumers through relevant and impactful in-store media,” said Arsen Avakian, CEO and founder of Cooler Screens. “We empower brands to reach customers on dynamic, adaptive smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. By positioning Vita Coco in proximity to adult beverages and emphasizing its role in hangover recovery, the brand connected with in-store consumers in a highly relevant and effective manner.”

Cooler Screens’ technology transforms retail surfaces into IoT-enabled screens to enhance customer experiences and enable powerful in-store advertising. The company’s technology is viewed by 94 million monthly and achieves an average incremental sales lift of 5-8%.

Vita Coco, known for its nutritious, sustainably-sourced coconut water, aimed to underscore its product’s efficacy as a hangover recovery solution. To achieve this, the brand turned to Cooler Screens’ in-store media network and contextual targeting capabilities — displaying advertisements or content based on the relevance to the specific situation or environment.

Through data-driven strategies, Vita Coco and Cooler Screens engaged consumers at crucial decision-making moments. As consumers neared cooler aisles containing alcoholic beverages, dynamic ads spotlighting Vita Coco’s benefits in replenishing hydration and nutrients after alcohol consumption greeted them. In addition, strategically positioned banner and spotlight ads on alcohol coolers highlighted Vita Coco as a hangover remedy, encouraging consumers to pair their alcoholic beverage purchase with Vita Coco for the next day’s recovery.

The 20-day campaign combined Cooler Screens’ contextual targeting with Vita Coco’s content, and generated 1.4 million verified impressions and a 16% sales lift for Vita Coco.

Per recent data from Insider Intelligence, in-store retail media is expected to grow five-fold through 2027.

In addition to its work with Vita Coco, Cooler Screens recently launched Cooler Insights, a transformative service that reshapes how brands understand and evaluate in-store digital media and advertising campaign impacts. With this platform, brands receive an advanced view into in-store customer behavior, uncovering specific opportunities and determining which content resonates with shoppers, ultimately refining their media strategies for improved targeting, campaign planning, optimization, and management

https://www.coolerscreens.com/case-studies/vitacoco