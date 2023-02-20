Crested River Cannabis Company Launches Cannabis-Dedicated Beverage Manufacturing Line in Minnesota

MORGAN, Minn.— Crested River Cannabis Company, a craft cannabis manufacturer since 2019, announced today that it has launched Minnesota’s first cannabis-dedicated beverage manufacturing line out of its headquarters in rural Morgan, MN.

“Minnesota’s consumers have been clear that they want to responsibly and enjoyably consume cannabis and cannabis products,” said Shawn Weber, Managing Director at Crested River. “Our expanded manufacturing capabilities and the introduction of Minnesota’s only cannabis-dedicated beverage mixing, filling, and canning line will help us meet market demand and continue to grow as the legalized cannabis market takes shape in Minnesota.”

Established in 2019, Crested River has been active in more than just the business side of the cannabis industry. In addition to manufacturing high quality cannabis products in small, craft batches, Crested River has been on the front lines of advocacy efforts to reform the state’s medical cannabis program and usher in a legalized and regulated adult use market. Crested River is a founding member of the Minnesota Hemp Growers Cooperative, and a supporting member of the MN is Ready coalition. “It’s important that Minnesota legalizes cannabis in a way that it can achieve equity and safety goals while supporting small, Minnesota-based craft businesses like ours,” explained Weber.

Crested River’s growth is set to continue in the beverage space with the additions of low-sugar options as well as a non-carbonated line of basic water formulations. As it has since day one, Crested River aims to be a leader in the cannabis industry, offering high-quality products at ethical prices.

For More Information:

https://criver.cc/