Cultivate CPG Hires Whole Foods Veteran to Fuel Unprecedented Growth

Cultivate CPG, a leading broker and sales agency for premier emerging brands with focuses on top grocery accounts across America (including, but not limited to: Whole Foods, Sprouts, H-E-B, Central Market, Costco, Wegmans, Raley’s, The Fresh Market, Kroger, and many others) announces high growth and natural industry expert and veteran Senior Global Category Manager at Whole Foods, George Daines as the new Director of Key Accounts – Natural Channel effective December 7th 2023.

George brings a wealth of experience, driving innovation, relevance, and performance in the retail industry. While at Whole Foods George managed a $627 million beverage business that included all shelf-stable ready-to-drink beverages sold at Whole Foods Market. He strategized and executed the annual Summer Hydration programming that drove substantial promotional sales from May-August

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of George Daines as our new Director of Key Accounts for the natural channel directly supporting our brands at Whole Foods Market” said Tom Williams, Co-Founder of Cultivate CPG. “We are building a unique community of support for our brand partners and retail partners by fostering innovation and incredible brands with the best talent in the industry.”

As a premier brokerage/sales agency for emerging brands in the natural/specialty industry in North America, Cultivate takes a unique approach to help brands grow into the right accounts at the right time, while taking a strategic approach to distribution and trade programs. Our team is composed of previous sales leaders from emerging brands, brand founders, and account managers from KeHE and UNFI. We’ve been in our brands’ shoes. We’ve sat in all the retailer offices in North America. We know how to help guide our brands the quickest and most sustainable way possible toward success.

“We are proud of what we have accomplished in the nearly four years Cultivate has been in business. From our humble beginnings selling into a few key retailers to working now with nearly every key retailer in America, we offer our brand partners a diverse and strategic approach to winning in the grocery business. “ Aaron Barnholt

Cultivate CPG is a strategic sales solution that offers sales and brokerage services to emerging natural and specialty brands focusing on top retailers and distributors in the natural, conventional, and club channels.

