Culture Pop Soda Adds Black Cherry Into Flavor Line Up

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.— After 3 years of rapid growth & distribution expansion, Culture Pop Soda is proud to announce the launch of its eighth flavor in its line up of probiotic sodas – Black Cherry.

Culture Pop Soda’s newest flavor, Black Cherry, is refreshingly tart, delicious & full of flavor. The launch of Black Cherry brings an exciting and innovative twist to a popular flavor profile that consumers love. Similar to how the rest of Culture Pop’s product family is crafted, a dash of organic cacao is blended into this newest flavor to add a dimension and balance to the tartness cherry juice brings. Culture Pop uses real fruit juice in conjunction with various spices and herbs to create flavor, rather than serving the overpowering sweetness from added sugar or fake sweeteners you find in other sodas.

“We’re excited to launch Black Cherry as our 8th flavor – this may be our fullest one to date & it’s really chuggable. Cherry is a beloved flavor and this addition will hopefully introduce Culture Pop & the rest of our flavors to an even wider range of customers,” says Tom First, Founder & CEO of Culture Pop Soda.

Starting November 15, Culture Pop Soda’s Black Cherry flavor will be available on the brand’s website and on Amazon. In addition, Culture Pop Soda is also excited to introduce Black Cherry to several retail stores nationwide in Q1 of 2024.

Utilizing real fruit juice for sweetness, live probiotics, and a variety of herbs and spices to create dynamic flavors, Culture Pop Soda has established itself as a brand that offers healthier soda alternatives, free from artificial sweeteners and added sugars. Black Cherry is a satisfying addition to Culture Pop Soda’s seven flavor line up which includes Strawberry & Rhubarb, Watermelon & Lime, Orange Mango & Lime, Ginger Lemon & Turmeric, Pink Grapefruit & Ginger, Wild Berries & Lime, and Lemon Lime.

Emerging beverage brands like Culture Pop Soda are taking on legacy carbonated soda giants, and quickly winning over consumers through bright packaging, delicious flavors that aren’t overly sweet, engaging marketing, and functional benefits. All of which have previously been absent from traditional soda brands. Additionally, Culture Pop Soda reintroduces carbonated soft drinks to existing consumers and entices newcomers to explore the probiotic soda category that offers conscious ingredients and a delightful taste.

Today, Culture Pop Soda is proud to be available to consumers in over 7,000 stores across the country. The brand can be found at major chains nationally at Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Meijer, Whole Foods, Wegmans and regionally in Walmart & Target.

About Culture Pop Soda

Culture Pop Soda, founded in 2020, is intelligently flavored by crafted combinations of real, organic fruit juice, herbs & spices, and live probiotics. Each of the brand’s seven flavors are based on familiar, fruit favorites, but leave out refined sweeteners, artificial and high intensity sweeteners like stevia, and added sugars found in traditional sodas. Culture Pop is delicious, refreshing and not too sweet.

Culture Pop Soda is vegan, certified non-GMO, gluten-free, plant-based, shelf-stable, and kosher. Each 12 oz can is 45 calories, 8g total sugar and packed with billions of live probiotics which aid digestive health and are also proven to impact overall wellness. Culture Pop Soda is also available online in 12 packs at drinkculturepop.com and on Amazon for $32.99 and free shipping.

