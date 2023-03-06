“Curiously Good” Cold-Pressed Wonder Juice Line to be Unveiled at Natural Products Expo West 2023

BAYONNE, N.J.— At this year’s Natural Products Expo West, Kayco Beyond will be announcing the debut of Wonder Juice, a brand-new parent brand which encompasses the healthful and delicious, 100% cold-pressed juice brands Wonder Melon, Wonder Lemon, and Beetology. Each of these three existing fan favorites is made with clean, natural, organic ingredients, giving them full, sweet flavor with no additives. From Wednesday through Friday, March 8-10, Wonder Juice will be operating Booth #N2121 in the North Hall, where tasty and refreshing samples will be served in an inviting juice bar setting.

The announcement of the new Wonder Juice parent brand will be conducted from the juice brands’ largest booth yet. At 8 by 10 feet, this year’s booth is twice the size of last year’s, offering more space and opportunity for folks to approach and truly enjoy the brands. The booth will feature samples of one flavor from each of the juice brands: Watermelon Cucumber Basil Wonder Melon, Lemon Ginger Wonder Lemon, and Beet and Cherry Beetology. Guests of the event will be able to enjoy fresh samples of the brands’ delicious cold-pressed juices in a charming juice bar setting. A board behind the bar will detail the juices available for each brand, with beverage dispensers filled with the delicious and colorful juices on display. The booth will be easy to spot due to the vibrant imagery of the juice bottles, which will be plastered on the wall and the outside of the L-shaped bar.

“We are so proud of the growth seen by Beetology, Wonder Melon and Wonder Lemon, and are excited to finally announce the creation of Wonder Juice,” says Laura Morris, Associate Marketing Director of Kayco Beyond. “We look forward to sharing the undeniably amazing flavors and nutritional benefits of this family of juices with folks at the Expo and invite anyone attending to stop by!”

Wonder Juice sports the tagline “Curiously Good,” which perfectly reflects the unbelievably sweet and tasty flavor that results from whole fruits, veggies, and spices without added sugars. A truly clean and natural line of nutritious beverages, all flavors of Wonder Melon, Wonder Lemon, and Beetology made with just 3 to 6 organic ingredients, and are all-natural, organic, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, halal, non-GMO verified, certified fair trade, and contain no added sugar, artificial ingredients, or artificial colorings. Each of the three Curiously Good brands under the Wonder Juice umbrella offer multiple tasty, unique flavors.

Wonder Melon offers two delightful varieties: Watermelon Cucumber Basil and Watermelon Lemon Cayenne. Wonder Melon juices are made primarily from watermelons, which are made up of 92% water, making them fantastic for hydration. Plus, watermelons are packed with nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which makes them beneficial for digestion, heart health, and blood pressure.

Wonder Lemon is available in three mouthwatering flavors: Lemon Basil Jalapeño, Lemon Ginger, and Lemon Mint. Lemons, the base ingredient for all Wonder Lemon juices, are a great source of fiber, vitamin C, and citric acid, which make them beneficial for heart and digestive health, weight management, and preventing kidney stones.

Beetology boasts four tantalizing blends powered by beet juice, each with its own refreshingly delicious twist: Beet + Lemon + Ginger, Beet +Veggie, Beet + Berry, and Beet + Cherry. Like the name suggests, Beetology’s base ingredient is beet juice, which is known to be packed with nutrients that make it helpful for inflammatory pain, improve blood flow, muscle recovery, and heart health. Due to these benefits, beets are commonly used for detoxification, including in juice cleanses.

In a world of convenience, Wonder Melon, Wonder Lemon, and Beetology make fresh, healthful juices accessible from home, without the mess caused by an expensive juicer or the impact of the rising costs of fruits and vegetables. Cold-pressed juice, as opposed to other forms of fruit juice, is made with a hydraulic press, allowing for maximum extraction of the ingredient’s juices and nutrients. As such, cold-pressed juices have been rising in popularity as a healthy and guilt-free treat and are a great way to step into a healthier lifestyle. The wonderful, bottled drinks in the Wonder Juice family are perfect for enjoying on the go, at home, or even mixed for some incredible cocktails and mocktails.

All Wonder Juice varieties are available in low-calorie 8.45-oz. recyclable glass bottles for an SRP of just $3.99 each.

About Kayco Beyond

Kayco is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of kosher foods. It has expanded Kayco Beyond Division sources and distributes new products to the general market beyond kosher to meet the demands of consumers looking for optional products that are healthful, convenient and/or for restricted diets and lifestyles. These brands include Absolutely! Gluten Free, Beetology, Mighty Sesame Co., Wonder Melon, Wonder Lemon, and Dorot Gardens, among others. They are headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

For More Information:

https://www.kayco.com/