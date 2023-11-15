Cycling Frog Successfully Leads Petition to Resume Sales of Hemp-Based CBD/THC Products in New York

SEATTLE, Wash.— Hemp products containing THC are once again able to be legally sold and distributed in New York, after the cannabis brand Cycling Frog – along with the Hemp Beverage Alliance and Sarene Craft Distributors – successfully petitioned the state’s Supreme Court.

On November 9, 2023, the New York State Supreme Court granted a preliminary injunction against the emergency regulation that had halted all sales of federally legal hemp-based products containing THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). In the ruling, the court found that the New York Cannabis Control Board did not adequately demonstrate an emergency when they abruptly introduced regulations on July 19, 2023, with the intent to address “intoxicating cannabinoid hemp products” in the state. Additionally, the court ruled that the regulation would cause irreparable harm and that there was an imbalance of equities against the petitioners.

“We’re pleased that the court has restored access to efficacious hemp cannabinoid products,” says Dylan Summers, Cycling Frog’s vice-president of government affairs. “The emergency regulations made the sale of any hemp product containing even nominal amounts of naturally occurring hemp THC illegal in New York. While we will continue to fight against unreasonable restrictions, Cycling Frog is committed to advocating and partnering with lawmakers across the country to enact consistent, safe and effective laws for our industry. Millions find utility with these products to help with pain, sleep, stress, anxiety, inflammation and overall wellness.”

Summers had started a successful Change.org petition to help stop the NY hemp ban. In total, 17,524 people signed the petition. An advocate for hemp-based product regulation for over 10 years at state and federal levels, Summers believes that effective regulation enables safe access and healthy consumption, both of which are core to the Cycling Frog mission.

“When the 2018 Farm Bill reclassified hemp as a federal agricultural commodity, it opened the door for consumers to benefit from hemp-based cannabinoid products,” adds Summers. “Unfortunately, federal law also created gray areas for the regulation of finished goods and retail commerce, which unintentionally enabled a cacophony of state laws.”

Led by CEO Sequoia Price-Lazarus, Cycling Frog is on a mission to make hemp-based CBD products accessible to those that need their benefits, while also building a responsible, well-regulated and transparent industry.

“Cannabinoids have tremendous potential to positively impact lives, and we’re dedicated to making them approachable, attainable and sustainable,” says Price-Lazarus. “We fought this emergency regulation as a matter of principle, and we were greatly encouraged by the growing community that supported us. We’re proud to have the support of our co-petitioners, the Hemp Beverage Alliance and Sarene Craft Distributors, and are humbled by the outpouring of grassroots support via Change.org.

“The Hemp Beverage Alliance applauds the recent legal decision that allows hemp products back onto the shelves of New York stores,” says Christopher J. Lackner, founder and president of the Hemp Beverage Alliance, one of the co-petitioners. “This decision will come as a tremendous relief to thousands of New York small businesses, as well as consumers who have made these products part of their daily routine.”

Cycling Frog isn’t just a brand. It’s a statement. It’s the belief that cannabis consumption should be normalized. Cannabis should be affordable. Cannabis should be accessible. Cannabis is fun. Cannabis should be enjoyed with the same ease as your favorite sparkling water or beer, and we at Cycling Frog are here to make that happen.

Launched in January 2022, Cycling Frog offers unique, safe and fun hemp-based THC + CBD products to a mass audience. Their flagship THC Seltzers, which come in a range of flavors, are vegan and federally legal, with 50 to 60 calories each.

https://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/nyscef/ViewDocument?docIndex=MGllNZ/HDDW2Uec54HBGjg==