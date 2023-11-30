Danie’s Natural Juice Blends Now Available Nationwide

CHICAGO, Ill.— Danie’s Natural Juice Blends, all-natural cold-pressed juices and cleanses with no additives or flavorings, announces its national launch just in time for the holidays. Originating in Chicago, the company is now offering its products nationwide for consumers who want to detox after holiday overindulgences or for those looking to reboot their health in the new year.

The company’s curative juice blends, cleanses and shots contain 100% natural ingredients known to aid in weight loss, reduce the risk of disease, cleanse body systems, promote health and hydration, and help with digestion. Subscription services are also available.

“After receiving a Type-II pre-diabetes diagnosis, I began cold-pressed juicing as part of a lifestyle change, and as a result, lost 60 lbs. and was no longer pre-diabetic. Friends and family noticed my weight loss success with juicing, so I began making juices for them. As a result, Danie’s Natural Juice Blends was born,” says Founder and Certified Juice Therapist, Danielle “Danie” Marshall.

INDIVIDUAL JUICE BLENDS: 12 oz for $8.99

New Seasonal Juice Blends –

Sweet Potato Pie—A delicious seasonal blend of sweet potato, apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric, cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon. This sweet and spiced juice blend is perfect for the holiday season.

Apple Crisp—This sweet, blend consists of green apple, celery, orange, and a proprietary blend of all-natural fruit and vegetable juices. The taste resembles apple cider.

Holiday Punch—A sweet elixir of apple, cranberry, carrot, orange, lemon, and ginger. This fruity beverage alternative provides seasonal flavors while detoxifying the body.

Featured Juice Blends –

Boss Beets – These beet juice blends ignite the metabolism, detoxify the liver and increase energy.

Crazy Carrots – Nutrient-dense, these carrot juices fuel the body with vitamin A, nourish skin, boost the immune system and aid in digestion.

Groovy Greens – Provide a blend of high-protein, hydrating, and detoxifying green juices.

INDIVIDUAL JUICE SHOTS: 4 oz FOR $4.99

Mark’s Ginger Shot — This blend of pineapple, ginger, and lemon reduces inflammation and pain, aids in digestion, boosts immune health, and lowers blood sugar levels.

Mark’s Turmeric Ginger Shot— This juice shot contains the same ingredients and benefits as Mark’s Ginger Shot but includes Turmeric to boost the anti-inflammatory properties.

JUICE CLEANSES: 1-3 DAY OPTIONS – Formulated with an assortment of individual juice blends, the body receives nothing but pure nutrition that is absorbed easily and quickly. In a cleanse, many experience rapid weight loss, detoxification, hydration, less bloating, regulated blood sugar, reduced chronic inflammation, brighter skin, more energy, better sleep, increased focus and a stronger immune system.

The Jump Start—Perfect for those who are new to juicing, this one-day cleanse, includes six juices: two beet, two carrot, and two green juices. This collection of juices improves hydration levels and detoxifies the body. $47.99

The Chew—Designed for those not ready to give up solid food, it allows one solid meal per day for the three-day cleanse and includes 12 juices: four beet, four carrot, and four green juices. $93.99

The Reboot—This three-day cleanse provides a complete detox and improves digestive health with fiber-filled juices that keep stomachs feeling full. It contains 18 juices: six beet, six carrot, and six green juices. $141.99

The Green Cleanse—This three-day slim-down cleanse contains 18 green juices, all with low sugar content. It helps with weight loss, flushes out toxins, reduces sugar cravings, resets the digestive system and boosts the immune system. $149.99

MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTIONS – All subscriptions are designed with a balanced selection of individual juice blends recommended to drink first thing in the morning. All-natural juice takes 15 minutes to get an abundance of nutrients in the body’s system as opposed to food that takes approximately six hours to break down. Daily juice reduces sugar cravings and starts each day off with a mentality to eat cleaner with increased energy and vitality.

Belly Buster– Formulated to help shed some serious pounds, the subscription contains 30 juices, that are low in sugar and high in nutrients to boost stomach satisfaction, fuel fat burn, and kickstart the metabolism to shed extra pounds. $235.99

Juice Infusion – Designed to supercharge well-being, the Juice Infusion includes 30 nutrient-rich juices to detoxify the body, promote healthy weight loss, enhance digestion, boost energy, and sharpen mental clarity. $235.99 Mini Juice Infusion – Same benefits as the Juice Infusion and includes 15 juices. Ideal for those who want to try juicing without a full month commitment. $117.99

– Designed to supercharge well-being, the Juice Infusion includes 30 nutrient-rich juices to detoxify the body, promote healthy weight loss, enhance digestion, boost energy, and sharpen mental clarity. $235.99 Mark’s Ginger Shots– With a potent blend of ginger, pineapple, and lemon with the option to add turmeric for an extra boost to the metabolism, the subscription includes 30 shots formulated to kickstart the metabolism, fortify the immune system, fend off colds, reduce inflammation, and provide antioxidants to detox the liver. $105.99

**Customized cleanses and subscriptions are also available to focus on inflammation, blood pressure, depression, immune health, liver, fatigue and reduced sugar cravings.

**Nationwide shipping is available for purchases of $99 and above

About Danie’s Natural Juice Blends

Danie’s Natural Juice Blends makes 100% all-natural cold-pressed juices and cleanses with no additives or flavorings. Founded in 2016, the Chicago-based company’s curative juice blends contain ingredients known to aid in weight loss, reduce the risk of disease and cleanse body systems, as well as promote health and hydration, and help with digestion. Danie’s Natural Juice Blends is committed to sustainability and also takes pride in educating its customers on the benefits and healing powers of juicing. The company buys from local produce providers so that they are able to serve the freshest natural juices that customers will love! Danie’s Natural Juice Blends products and subscriptions are sold online and at select Mariano’s grocery stores.

About Danielle Marshall, Founder and Certified Juice Therapist

As a Certified Juice Therapist, Danielle “Danie” Marshall has a strong passion for holistic healing of the mind, body, and spirit. After receiving a Type-II pre-diabetes diagnosis in 2011, Danie began cold-pressed juicing as part of a lifestyle change, and as a result, released 60 lbs. and was no longer pre-diabetic. Friends and family then noticed Danie’s weight loss success with juicing and began asking her to make juices for them. As a result, Danie’s Natural Juice Blends was born. Danie’s hope is to inspire people to enhance their physical, emotional, and spiritual selves through the rejuvenating and transformative power of drinking all-natural juices.

For More Information:

https://daniesnaturaljuice.com/