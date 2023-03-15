Death Wish Coffee Co. Launches Dark Spirits: Barrel-Aged Mint Chocolate Whiskey

Death Wish Coffee Co. just launched a Dark Spirits: Barrel-Aged Mint Chocolate Whiskey just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

Aged in whiskey barrels and cast into flames to awaken the spirit within, this specialty coffee is carefully crafted by manually turning whiskey barrels filled with high-quality green coffee beans for weeks at a time. During the aging process, the coffee absorbs the flavors and aromas of the whiskey. The whiskey barrel-aged coffee is then roasted medium and mixed with natural flavors to transport beings into an otherworldly realm filled with flavors of whiskey, mint and sweet chocolate, it is sure to awaken the spirits within… or dare we say… perfect for Irish Coffees and St. Patrick’s Day festivities!

For More Information:

https://www.deathwishcoffee.com/products/dark-spirits-mint-chocolate-whiskey