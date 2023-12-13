Deestroying x Accelerator Active Energy NIL Brand Deals

Six college football athletes will be getting brand deals with Accelerator Active Energy. Deestroying is an Accelerator brand ambassador and he is forming his own team of NIL athletes to get deals with the brand, inclusive of paid social posts and production time with Deestroying. The list of athletes joining Deestroying’s NIL program can be found below:

UCF WR Javon Baker

UCF K Colton Boomer

Texas DB Jahdae Baron

PSU WR Keandre Lambert-Smith

Minnesota DB Tyler Nubin

Michigan WR Roman Wilson

For background, Deestroying played college football at the University of Central Florida. He is known for his videos demonstrating his kicking ability as well as his sports-related skits and vlogs talking about his life journey. He has over 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube, 4.6 million followers on TikTok and 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

In addition to being a brand ambassador with Accelerator, Deestroying is a co-owner of the FCF Glacier Boyz of Fan Controlled Football, along with Quavo, Richard Sherman, and Adin Ross. In April 2022, he signed with FaZe Clan. Deestroying and the NFL recently partnered together again to bring the YouTuber’s 1ON1 series international.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkaccelerator.com/