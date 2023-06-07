Devil’s Foot Beverages Signs with BountyBev for Distribution in Middle Tennessee

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, the Asheville-based maker of farm-to-can craft sodas, has announced their partnership with BountyBev, the premier distributor of American craft beer to greater Nashville and eight middle Tennessee counties. Devil’s Foot craft sodas will start hitting the shelves of BountyBev’s retail customers in early June, fulfilling a sweet spot in BountyBev’s ever-growing portfolio: a healthier and more flavorful non-alcoholic craft beverage that also functions as a perfect cocktail and mocktail mixer.

Starting this week, Nashville-area customers can find Devil’s Foot Beverages on the shelves of Community Market, 4 Stop Market, Yellow and Lavender, and Jackalope Brewing’s Taproom, and in Murfreesboro at Liquid Smoke Bottle Shop and Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint.

BountyBev was founded by Kurt Strickmaker in 2010 to bring the reward of American craft to greater Nashville. As Founder, President, and Better Beer Guy, Strickmaker strives to maintain the ‘little guy’ approach, prioritizing customer service and education while competing with mega distributors in market.

“Our customers have come to expect nuance and excellence in craft beverages from us, and that makes Devil’s Foot a perfect fit for our portfolio,” says Strickmaker. “We’re excited to add this celebratory, flavorful craft beverage to our portfolio, knowing that this is going to resonate with the craft beverage market in Nashville and middle Tennessee.”

Founded by Ben Colvin and Jacob Baumann in 2016, Devil’s Foot today produces fourteen distinct flavors of farm-to-can craft soda, all of which are crafted with local and organic roots and fruits and have 18 grams of sugar or less per can. Devil’s Foot craft sodas are sweetened using fresh fruits, regionally-sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, avoiding high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors entirely. The farm-to-can craft soda lineup currently includes Classic Ginger Beer, Fuego Ginger Beer, Ghost Ginger Beer, Blackberry Ginger Beer, Hop’d Lemonade with Bubbles (a collaboration with The Whale Craft Beer Collective), Sparkling Black Tea & Lemonade, Sparkling Lemonade, Sparkling Limeade, Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade, Sparkling Cherry Limeade, Sparkling Peach Lemonade, Root Beer, and Tart Berry Soda.

“We’re really excited to see Devil’s Foot in Tennessee – it’s been a longtime goal for us,” says Colvin. “We’re proud to partner with BountyBev, especially with their passion for introducing the best craft beverages into the market. As we expand our footprint, we’re committed to doing things the Devil’s Foot way – working directly with farmers and growers, making sure we’re doing business in a sustainable way, and giving back to our community as much as we can.”

In addition to distribution in Nashville and middle Tennessee, Devil’s Foot Beverages are distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Shipping is also available nationwide, with cases of 24 available at devilsfootbrew.com.

About BountyBev

Born out of passion for better beer, Bounty brings the reward of American craft to greater Nashville. Delivering brands throughout 8 middle Tennessee counties, Bounty focuses on American craft beer and excellent spirits and wine. Founded in 2010 by one guy and a truck, Bounty now employs 45 passionate team members carving out a craft beer universe. Kurt Strickmaker, Founder, President & Better Beer Guy, still maintains the ‘little guy’ approach while competing with mega distributors in market. Customer service, education, and desire to be better drive the Bounty ethos. Knowledge for our stakeholders, disrupting the market, and helping consumers discover new choice and selection in beer is the Bounty way. We work hard to keep your beer fresh so your experience is maximized. Make sure to honk when you see our trucks around town and pick up some better beer to challenge the status quo!

About Devil’s Foot Beverage Company

Launched in 2017 by a group of friends in Asheville, NC, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company produces a full line of farm-to-can craft sodas using local and organic roots and fruits. Sweetened with real fruit, regionally sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, each Devil’s Foot soda has 20 grams or less of sugar per can. A member of Conservation Alliance, Devil’s Foot is committed to creating sustainable solutions for every step of the production process, including re-homing the byproducts of the soda-making process, as well as collaborative local sourcing and supporting community-oriented non-profits.

For More Information:

https://devilsfootbrew.com/