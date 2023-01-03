Drink Monday Appoints Ken Young as New CEO

Drink Monday, the San Diego-based non-alcoholic beverage brand, announces the appointment of Ken Young as their new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2023. He joins a strong executive leadership team built to embrace the burgeoning no-and-low alcohol category which recently surpassed $11 billion in market value according to IWSR.

“It has been a real privilege leading Monday from its early rise as a fledgling start-up to today’s standing as a pioneer brand in one of the most exciting segments of the adult beverage category,” states Chris Boyd, Founder and CEO. Boyd continues, “I believe we’re now at that special moment in every brand’s journey where new leadership is essential to accelerate our climb to the top. And I couldn’t be more excited for Ken to be our next CEO and look forward to seeing Monday flourish under his leadership for many years to come.”

Ken has spent over 15 years creating wins for globally recognized beverage companies including Anchors Brewers & Distillers (sold to Sapporo), Gruppo Campari, Treasury Wine Estates, and Young’s Market Company. Much of that time was spent around craft spirits, cocktail culture, and mixology. As an advisor and investor, Ken has guided many founder-led emerging beverage companies towards growth and maturity with his wealth of diverse category experience across the natural food & beverage, beverage alcohol, and cannabis sectors.

“I am thrilled to join the Monday team as CEO and ready to hit the ground running – we have an outstanding brand with over 130,000 customers and are determined to lead the category during its renaissance while collaborating and supporting the growing community of NA brands, tastemakers, and consumers, in building the new wave of drink culture,” Ken commented about his new role.

Ken joins a solid executive team that includes Garrett Potter, CFO and COO, Kayla Lyons, Vice President of Marketing as well as the recent onboarding of a wider roster of industry titans who now sit on the Monday board, all of whom will help catapult the business and the wider category into unchartered new heights.

The news comes on the heels of an incredibly successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the company, with +25% lift in sales YoY as well as an all-time best during this period, with a notable month-long Dry January campaign in the pipeline as well, featuring various initiatives of-note across channels.

Looking ahead, the team also plans to launch a new round of fundraising in the coming months in which they will be seeking $3M to fund overall company growth and expansion plans.

About Drink Monday

Founded in 2019 by six San Diego entrepreneurs, Monday was created to serve people proper adult beverages without the alcohol. Their flagship range of award winning non-alcoholic spirits includes Monday Gin, Monday Whiskey, and Monday Mezcal. Monday’s spirits provide the look, feel, and most importantly – taste – of a top-shelf cocktail minus the alcohol many are taking a break from. Monday’s spirits are not only alcohol-free, but support a wide variety of healthy lifestyles with its zero-calorie, no carbs, 0 sugar, Vegan, gluten-free, and Big-8 allergen-free profile.

For More Information:

https://drinkmonday.co/