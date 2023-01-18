DRY Soda Co. Welcomes Dry January With New Rosé Soleil Botanical Bubbly Reserve

SEATTLE, Wash.— DRY Soda Co., pioneer in the zero-proof beverage market, is redefining the category yet again with the launch of its newest flavor in the Botanical Bubbly Reserve Collection, Rosé Soleil. Rosé Soleil, brings a delicate botanical-infused, sparkling zero-proof Rosé to the table just in time for those abstaining from alcohol in observance of Dry January. Rosé Soleil Botanical Bubbly Reserve bottles are now available nationwide at Amazon and DrinkDry.com.

Crafted with hints of strawberry, rose, and oak, Rosé Soleil Botanical Bubbly Reserve gives a fruit-forward bouquet, and a crisp finish with every sip. Inspired by Provence-style Rosé, this zero-proof sip emulates a dry, minerally, yet delicately floral sparkling Rosé, made alcohol-free without sacrificing any flavor or complexity.

Making its debut in tandem with Dry January for those looking for non-alcoholic alternatives, Rosé Soleil delivers a bright, rosé-like sipping experience. Following DRY’s 2022 introduction of sparkling wine alternatives, Botanical Bubbly Reserve Spiced Pear and Lavender 75, Rosé Soleil offers sober-curious drinkers a sophisticated sip whether they want to enjoy the ritual of winding down with a nice glass of non-alcoholic bubbly or shared with friends and family around a table.

“In creating the Botanical Bubbly Reserve Rosé Soleil, we have found the sweet spot with a combination of botanical and fruit-forward ingredients to craft the most decadent non-alcoholic Rosé-inspired beverage,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY Soda Co. “Our team of mixologists found that strawberry, rose, and oak offer sober curious and mindful drinkers a complex sparkling beverage they can feel proud to sip on at social gatherings. This launch supports our mission to create an elevated zero-proof drinking experience that allows all people, sober or not, to feel included while sipping luxurious and satisfying sparkling beverages.”

Made to complement any culinary dish or appetizer as wine would, Rosé Soleil’s elevated flavors pair well with light pasta dishes, seafood, lamb, and goat cheese. The botanical ingredients impart sweetness from strawberry, floral notes from rose, and aromatic flavors of clove, vanilla, and spice coming from the oak to create the complex body of Rosé Soleil reminiscent of your favorite traditional rose. This flavorful, zero-proof sparkling beverage is perfectly crafted for sipping on the porch or with dinner, without the hangover.

Packaged in premium 64-ounce glass bottles and sold individually, DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserveis made with all-natural, non-GMO, low sugar, and Kosher ingredients, and is free of gluten, caffeine, and sodium.

DRY Rosé Soleil Botanical Bubbly Reserve is available at an SRP of $8.99 per bottle online at Amazon and drinkdry.com. The brand’s cornerstone line, DRY Botanical Bubbly can be found in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Schnucks, H-E-B and many more, plus online at Amazon and drinkdry.com.

About DRY Soda Co.

DRY Soda Co. is the purveyor of sophisticated non-alcoholic, botanical-forward beverages, including beautifully flavored, lightly sweet, DRY Botanical Bubbly, a ready-to-drink, zero-proof craft cocktail line Botanical Bitters & Soda and the NEW re-imagined sparkling beverage line DRY Botanical Bubbly Reserve. All DRY beverages are an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated way to imbibe in something that tastes great and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the celebration. Founded in Seattle by mother of four and culinary and beverage connoisseur, Sharelle Klaus, DRY beverages are crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology, and sipping on their own in place of alcohol. Klaus created DRY with a vision that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host, and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol or want to drink less. DRY is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America.

For More Information:

https://drinkdry.com/collections/botanical-bubbly-reserve/products/dry-botanical-bubbly-reserve-rose-soleil-4-pack?variant=44279269753134