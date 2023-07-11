Electrolit Pushes Limits With Summer Ad Campaign Splash

CERRITOS, Calif.— Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality ingredients – kicks off summer with a multi-million dollar advertising campaign. Anchored to the premise of reaching, living and pushing limits, the advert is part of its omnichannel media strategy to raise awareness among consumers of where Electrolit’s scientifically-backed formula fits into their lives.

Until August 30, 2023, the advertising campaign will run targeting markets where Electrolit is most available across the U.S., keeping the brand front of mind during hydration season. This will support traffic and trial among its retail partners, which include 7-Eleven, Walmart, Kroger and Publix, among others.

“The instant hydration Electrolit provides has a place in everyone’s lives, everywhere,” said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. “Whether rehydrating after a workout in the warmer weather or replenishing electrolytes post-party, our summer campaign captures the versatility of Electrolit and viewability will be front and center where it matters most across the country.”

Tapping into multiple creative modalities – including TV, billboards, transit center displays, social media, and geomobile display – the high-impact campaign embodies the work hard, play hard lifestyle through a series of static and moving athletic, wellness and night out images that Electrolit seamlessly fits in with bold colors and a bold tagline.

Electrolit is the perfect boost for individuals of all energy levels. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, it prevents and treats dehydration, targeting electrolytes and ions to promote noticeable re-energization after only one bottle. With over a dozen different flavors as well as zero-sugar options, there is a place on every shelf for Electrolit.

The premium hydration beverage is available at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium-glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

