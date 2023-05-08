Electrolit to Quench Thirst and Keep the Good Times Rolling at the Shaky Knees Music Festival’s 10th Anniversary

Electrolit, the preferred premium hydration beverage made from high-quality ingredients, announces its partnership with Shaky Knees Music Festival 2023. Featuring an onsite activation with new Electrolit flavors, festival-goers in Atlanta, Georgia, can stay hydrated while enjoying more than 60 bands across the weekend from May 5 – 7.

“Teaming up with Shaky Knees Music Festival to keep music fans hydrated during its 10th birthday weekend just makes sense,” said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director of Electrolit USA. “Festivals and warmer weather call for Electrolit’s scientifically backed formula. Festival-goers can find their preferred flavors dotted around the grounds for easy access to keep them hydrated and electrolytes replenished while they enjoy their favorite performances.”

As a part of their partnership with the festival, Electrolit will have an onsite activation where fans can find a comfortable place to recharge and sample Electrolit’s newest flavor, Blue Raspberry.

Electrolit is the perfect boost for attendees of all energy levels. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, it prevents and treats dehydration, targeting electrolytes and ions to promote noticeable re-energization after only one bottle. With over a dozen different flavors as well as zero-sugar options, there is a place on every shelf for Electrolit.

The premium hydration beverage is available at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, a night of partying, or sickness. Founded in Mexico in 1950, the hydrating beverage company was founded with the purpose of supporting individuals recovering from illness. Since then, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & party goers as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, HEB, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company. In Mexico and Latin America.

