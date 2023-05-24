Elmhurst 1925 Announces National Distribution for New Maple Walnut Barista

ELMA, N.Y.— Elmhurst 1925, the maker of simple, nutritious and deliciously creamy plant-based dairy products, has announced the launch and retail distribution of its newest plant milk for coffee, Maple Walnut Barista Edition, on shelves nationwide now. This dairy-free beverage brings the finesse of coffee shop creations to the kitchen for everyday coffee drinkers.

Expanding on the beloved Barista line, Elmhurst’s newest flavor innovation delivers a sweet, toasty two-in-one creamer and steamer to perfectly complement your at-home coffee routine. Expertly crafted to function like (and even better than) dairy milk, Maple Walnut Barista delivers a richer and creamier consistency than everyday plant milks, making it perfect for coffee applications, including foaming, frothing, and steaming as flawlessly as whole milk.

“As long as coffee lovers continue to demand premium, café-quality flavor experiences at home, we’ll continue to innovate and deliver the best plant milk options for coffee the Elmhurst way—with only the simplest ingredients and more plant-based nutrition in every sip ” said Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at Elmhurst, Heba Mahmoud.

Maple Walnut Barista Edition offers shoppers a unique made-for-coffee option guaranteed to shake up their morning routines and the plant-based milk category. With rich, warm, and inviting notes of real maple syrup and toasty walnuts, this barista-approved milk flawlessly complements hot or iced coffee. It’s made by blending walnuts and oats for a velvety richness, and simply sweetened with real maple syrup to add a touch of nutty decadence to any cup.

Unlike other vegan creamers made smooth with unnecessary preservatives, additives and gums, Elmhurst makes deliciously creamy dairy-free products with minimal ingredients and unmatched nutrient density. Maple Walnut Barista Edition offers three grams of natural protein from whole walnuts, four times more nuts per serving than other plant-based milks, and only the simplest ingredients. With only seven simple ingredients, Maple Walnut Barista Edition is the clean, flavor-forward plant milk shoppers have been dreaming of. Like all Elmhurst products, Maple Walnut Barista Edition is free from artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, fillers, oils and other emulsifiers.

This launch is crafted through a patented HydroRelease method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. This zero-waste process upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power to drive sustainability every step of the way.

As a part of Elmhurst’s ongoing recycling program, currently saving approximately 10,0000 mature trees annually, all cartons are 100% recyclable, made from FSC certified paperboard, and transitioned from plastic to paper-based shipping materials for direct-to-consumer orders now using primarily PCR materials for molded fiberboard trays and scrap corrugate as protective fillers.

Maple Walnut Barista is now available with an SRP of $6.99 at Sprouts Markets, Wegmans, and Fresh Thyme, as well as Elmhurst1925.com. Elmhurst’s full line of plant-based products can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Whole Foods, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com, Amazon.com and ThriveMarket.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands.

