EverGrain and The Game Changers Filmmaker James Wilks Partner to Launch FYTA

ST. LOUIS, MO— EverGrain, AB InBev’s sustainable ingredient business, and The Ultimate Fighter champion James Wilks, announced the launch of FYTA, the first portfolio of high-performance sports nutrition powders made from upcycled barley protein. EverGrain’s collaboration with The Game Changers filmmaker represents a significant milestone in the young business’s journey to create a more sustainable, circular food chain by commercializing and scaling thousands of tons of upcycled BSG into nutrient rich ingredients.

EverGrain’s team of scientists spent nearly a decade developing proprietary technologies, production processes and techniques to transform BSG, a nutritious byproduct of the brewing process, into high quality protein ingredients. The first product to market, EverPro® has unmatched solubility and viscosity to remove the thickness, grittiness and bitterness found in other plant-protein powderson the market.

And, EverPro’s science based levels of bioavailability, digestibility and speed of absorption make it an optimal fit for sports and nutrition beverages, 2.3

Wilks, who pioneered the idea of FYTA after his film created an outpouring of demand for plant proteins by athletes from around the world, says finding EverPro enabled him to finally realize his vision for creating a line of plant based performance products.

FYTA, made with EverPro, delivers an unmatched profile for any performance protein on the market:

30g of protein (half of the daily protein needs of an individual that weighs 165 pounds) – along with 3g of fiber and only 1g added sugar with zero artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives

Essential amino acid amounts needed for optimal muscle build, growth and recovery

One of the highest, fastest protein absorption levels

Optimal taste and texture thanks to the protein powder’s unique features: highest solubility, lowest viscosity, and mellow flavor (i.e., removing the thickness, grittiness and vegetable notes found in other products)

Because EverPro is made by upcycling brewer’s spent grain (BSG), FYTA is also one of the world’s most sustainable and scalable commercially available protein products.

EverGrain CEO Greg Belt says upcycled barley has been slowly gaining attention within the industry and hopes the introduction of F?TA will signal to the marketplace that there is a sustainable, abundant source of protein that can help companies meet ESG goals, consumer demand and supply chain challenges.

“As an ingredient business within the world’s leading brewing company, we have the unique capability to scale production of upcycled barley protein. In fact, we estimate we can upcycle and commercialize upwards of 6,000 metric tons a year,” said Belt. “Considering EverPro is highly compatible with other proteins, it can accelerate the innovation needed in the sports nutrition category and beyond.”

“The sports nutrition category is huge – upwards of $14B1 and growing – yet there is a major void in plant-based proteins that can effectively meet an elite athlete’s needs to build muscle and fuel recovery,” said Wilks. “We had very high standards for FYTA to deliver clean, superior nutrition and an exceptional user experience. EverPro is the only ingredient in the world we could find that enabled us to create a product that met all the criteria.”

FTA will initially be launched solely as an ecommerce brand on The first products to market will be ready-to-mix powder in three flavors – chocolate, vanilla and café latte – in 630g pack formats with a retail price of $39.99.

About EverGrain by AB InBev

Introduced in 2020, EverGrain is a sustainable ingredient business created by Anheuser-Busch to unlock every grain of potential in our barley to make a positive impact on people and the planet. Our in-house team of scientists, sustainability experts, nutritionists and product developers ensure we understand every molecule of barley and how we can build an ingredient portfolio that improves the nutrition and environmental integrity of plant-based foods and beverages. EverGrain opened a large-scale facility located in our global headquarters of St. Louis, Missouri in 2022.

https://fytapress.com/