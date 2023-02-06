Favor Launches Indiegogo Campaign for New Elderberry Immunity Shot

Having significant traction with their four products currently in market, DC based wellness beverage company Favor, has launched an Indiegogo campaign to help with the launch of their new Elderberry Immunity Shot.

After several months of testing and perfecting, they’ve landed on a top tier formulation, focused on providing consumers with the most potent immunity boost possible. The effective and tasty combination packs a punch with Elderberry as the ‘hero’ ingredient, and Turmeric, Lemon & Black Pepper as strong compliments.

The contributions from the campaign will go toward helping to manufacture the product in house & effectively fulfill their first couple of production runs. They will also be using the funds to support their online & in store marketing efforts & demo out the product to consumers to help gather feedback. With these inherent costs and growing supply chain obstacles, the team is hoping for a boost from the campaign to help efficiently bring this feel-better 2oz shot fully to life.

Those who contribute will receive packages that include their other shots — Gut Health, Clean Energy & Recovery — along with brand new Favor gear, including totes & ‘shoot your shot’ tees. The campaign will be live through March 4th.

For More Information:

https://igg.me/at/favorshots/x/31105062#/