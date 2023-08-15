Firefighter Owned Electrolyte Brand Ondori Launches with Asian Flavors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif.— Ondori, a firefighter/paramedic owned electrolyte company has launched this past weekend at The Anaheim Fit Expo. They offer 0 Sugar Electrolyte Mixes with Authentic Asian Flavors. One of the most widely accepted supplements, Electrolytes are a core part of how individuals stay hydrated. The industry has widely been dominated by sugary sports drinks that are 130 calories along with electrolyte drink mixes with 11 grams of sugar on the market.

Ondori Hydration aims to offer a healthier alternative to individuals who want less sugar while still remaining hydrated. Their signature Lychee flavor boasts an impressive 0 sugar, 0 calories claim on their nutrition facts. Additionally, they don’t use any artificial ingredients and are naturally flavored using real fruit that is ground into a powder.

Ondori has an impressive arsenal of the 3 primary electrolytes Sodium, Potassium, and Magnesium which total 650 mg. Electrolytes are vital for hydration since when individuals sweat, they are losing these essential electrolytes that are not replaced when only water is consumed. By maintaining proper electrolyte levels, individuals can stay properly hydrated, prevent muscle cramps and improve overall athletic performance. Additionally, Ondori boasts 9 vitamins in their ingredients which include B & C that are vital for Immune Support.

Their founder, Chris Truong, works as a Firefighter/Paramedic and wanted a healthier alternative to stay hydrated during intense workouts at the fire station and to replenish lost electrolytes during fire incidents. Inspired by the wave of brands with Asian flavors, e.g. Sanzo, Mizo, and Lunar, he created Ondori to help bridge cultural gaps and share authentic Asian Flavors to different communities.

