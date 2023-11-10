Flyers Cocktail Co. Expands THC Cocktails to Massachusetts with Atlantic Beverage Distributors

Flyers Cocktail Co. has announced a new partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors to expand into Massachusetts. This collaboration signifies a significant step for both companies in tapping into the burgeoning demand for hemp-infused drinks in the region. Flyers and their unique low-calorie THC cocktail can now be placed in up to 1,500 retailer locations.

Born during the pandemic, Flyers introduced a nonalcoholic beverage option promising fun without hangovers. They collaborated with Ivy Mix, an expert mixologist and James Beard nominee, to craft low-calorie THC cocktails in Ol’ Fashioned, Spritz, and Margarita flavors. The company quickly gained acclaim, now being known as the most awarded THC cocktail in the market with recent highlights from Rolling Stone and Forbes for their other offerings.

“As the hemp beverage category continues to grow so quickly, it’s exciting when a distributor like Atlantic partners with a brand like ours,” said Lewie (Craig Lewis), Co-Founder and CEO of Flyers Cocktail Co.

About Flyers:

Inspired by thrill seekers looking to relish life without compromise in the pandemic, Flyers Cocktail Co. provides a sense of buzz without the drag of a hangover. Flyers believe in a world with consumer choice, where their cocktails serve as a sophisticated alternative to alcohol.

Created by world-class mixologist Ivy Mix, their low-calorie cocktails bring classic flavors into the modern age. Flavors range from the classic Ol’ Fashioned, refreshing Spritz, and vibrant Margarita mix. These flavors come in ready-made cans with the option of single cans, four-packs, six-packs and party packs.

