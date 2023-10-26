Franklin & Sons Tonic Water and Mixers Increases Availability Across U.S.

Global Brands, a leading independent drinks company and beverage distributor in the United Kingdom, is pleased to announce its pioneering tonic water and mixer brand, Franklin & Sons, has secured a variety of placements in key retail locations across the United States.

With a history of creating remarkable, great tasting, premium drinks, ones that turn an ordinary moment into an extraordinary one, Franklin & Sons is now available at chain markets including The Fresh Market, Gelson’s Markets, Central Market, Zuppan’s Markets, and premium drinks chain Goody Goody. Furthermore, Franklin & Sons has recently landed in New England chains and grocery stores including ShopRite and Fairway.

Having made significant investments into the brand across the United States market in 2023 on both sales support and marketing programming, Franklin & Sons has increased its own market share in the ever growing and competitive mixer and tonic landscape, with plans to expand and increase support efforts in the United States market in 2024 and beyond. In recent months, Franklin & Sons entered new markets such as Texas and Florida. In addition, Franklin & Sons has expanded its online business to business purchasing by securing listings on Faire.com, making it easier than ever before for independent stores to purchase Franklin & Sons.

Franklin & Sons is pleased to be the choice premium mixer by brands across all categories both at events and via collaborations. From amaro to gin and vodka to whiskey, Franklin & Sons has something to offer all categories, and plans to bolster brand partnerships and collaborations in 2024.

“Having been established in 1886, Franklin & Sons started developing award-winning drinks after a trip to the United States. Fast forward to today, our UK brand has returned to the US, and we are challenging the tonic and mixer status quo with premium, always natural ingredients, and infusions of flavors that elevate spirits, encouraging consumers to rediscover their favorite serves,” says Keith Beattie, Director of Sales, International, of Global Brands, parent company of Franklin & Sons. “With the holiday season upon us we encourage all to enjoy Franklin & Sons as it is the perfect accompaniment to your favorite cocktail, best enjoyed at any celebration with friends and family.”

In 2023, Franklin & Sons has garnered awards and accolades globally including top medals from the Bartender Brand Awards, The Spirits Business Tonic Mixer Masters, International World Spirits Competition and Great Taste.

Franklin & Sons portfolio of mixers comes in a variety of sizing formats and pricing per style with the initial focus in the US being their 6.8oz premium glass bottled range available in 4 packs across 11 styles.

In the United States, Franklin & Sons is managed by beverage consulting group Greater Integration, who is responsible for sales and marketing of the brand.

About Franklin & Sons

In 1886 Franklin & Sons pioneered the introduction of seltzers and non-alcoholic beverages in the UK after a visit across the Atlantic. The business thrived until 1989. In 2015, the London brand was lovingly reborn and re-imagined as part of the Global Brands family. The brand creates remarkable, great-tasting drinks that turn the ordinary moment into an extraordinary one. It’s never just a drink to us. With a range of tonic waters with quinine and mixers with versatility at their heart, we use innovative flavors and natural ingredients to ensure taste comes first, always.

About Global Brands

Established in 1997 by entrepreneur Steve Perez, Global Brands Ltd is the UK’s leading independent drinks business. It owns, markets, and distributes a wide portfolio of products across the ready to drink, premium mixer, spirit and beer categories internationally. The Global Brands Ltd line-up of brands now includes VK, Hooch, Franklin & Sons, Shake Baby Shake, Hooper’s and more.

For More Information:

https://franklinandsonsltd.com/