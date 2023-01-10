Ginger People Group Appoints Andrew Bond as New CEO

MARINA, Calif.— Ginger People Group announced Andrew Bond has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer.

An experienced business leader, Bond succeeds founder Bruce Leeson. Leeson and his wife, Abbie, started their ginger-centric business in the 1980s and built it into the world’s largest ginger and turmeric business. The company is headquartered in California with operations in Australia and Europe. As directors, the Leesons will continue to work closely with the management team on innovations.

Bond brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience, predominately in FMCG agri-food manufacturing businesses, including honey, macadamias, and ginger, both domestically and internationally.

“I’m delighted to join the Ginger People Group and look forward to working alongside the Leeson family and the entire team at The Ginger People to grow the business,” said Bond.

Adds Leeson, “Andrew Bond’s vast global CEO/CFO experience in the ginger, honey and macadamia industries is what the Ginger People Group needs to further develop its management processes and accelerate its future growth.”

About Ginger People Group

Family-owned-and-operated and privately held, Ginger People Group was established by Australian Bruce Leeson in 1984 to promote the goodness of ginger. Today, The Ginger People is the most award-winning ginger brand in the world and is the preeminent purveyor of value-added ginger food, beverage and dietary supplement products. The company remains true to its original vision: increase awareness of ginger, both for its vast culinary talents and healthful benefits, through innovation and community.

Mission Statement

At The Ginger People, our mission is to be the most trusted ginger brand in the world through quality, innovation, social responsibility, education and commitment. We are a family of people who seek to create and promote great-tasting, healthful ginger products.

By partnering with farmers and producers in the premier growing regions of the world, we support communities and create loyal relationships with those around us. We exist to share experiences where our passion for ginger and its purpose come together.

For More Information:

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7016532368781950977