GLOW Beverages Inc. Signs Distribution Deal With Albertsons Supermarkets to Expand Texas Footprint

ARLINGTON, Texas— GLOW Beverages Inc., a portfolio company of functional beverages, announced that it has signed a distribution deal with Albertson’s, including retailers throughout the state with over 900 locations including Market Street, Randall’s, Thom Thumb, and United Supermarkets. These key markets will distribute GLOW’s product line – GLOW Sparkling Hydration, GLOW Sparkling Energy, and now GLOW Ultra Smooth Alkaline Water statewide.

These key retailers will allow GLOW to significantly increase its footprint throughout major cities like Arlington, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston, in addition to 64 other cities throughout Texas. Albertson’s Inc. is the second largest grocery store chain in the United States and is the parent company of United Supermarkets headquartered in Texas with over 95 stores in 30 Texas cities, marking this a monumental expansion of GLOW’s reach in the southwest.

“Our partnerships with Albertsons and United Supermarkets are invaluable. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Texas’s most trusted supermarkets,” says John Larson, co-founder of GLOW®?Beverages Inc. “A good distribution channel for your brand is important to foster growth, but it can also be the most difficult to achieve. If you’re not in distribution, you’re not for sale.”

About GLOW

GLOW Sparkling Hydration and Energy have no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. The bottle’s sleek design will look attractive when displayed on any bar or VIP table at the venue. GLOW white bottles denote a hydration product, while the black bottles in the line boast B12 & green coffee bean extract as the energy source. The formulas offer vitamins and minerals to support immune function. GLOW also has antioxidants, amino acids, and electrolytes. Other functional ingredients include prickly pear and milk thistle. GLOW Ultra Smooth Alkaline Water has a nano electro-ionized infusion of deep-sea trace minerals and 10-step filtration for an ultra-smooth taste. The brand’s proprietary electro-ionization pressurized dispersion process of the enhanced electrolytes allows for ultra-hydration delivery to the body with its nanoparticle format allowing trace minerals to quickly penetrate the tissues of the digestive tract into the bloodstream and the body.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkglow.com/