GNGR Labs Enters Rite Aid, ShopRite and Kings Food Markets

GNGR Labs, a New York-based premium ginger shot maker, is thrilled to announce its expanding presence in the North East region. Building on its success, GNGR Labs has recently introduced its signature ginger shots to several regional retailers, su ch as Rite Aid Pharmacy, ShopRite, Kings Food Market, Balducci’s, and others.

Wellness shots have become increasingly popular as people seek to incorporate natural and functional beverages into their daily routines. GNGR Labs’ commitment to quality and innovation has garnered a loyal following in the health and wellness community. They use only the highest-quality organic ingredients in all of their products and offer one of the hottest ginger shots on the market.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in the North East region,” said Namik Soltan, CEO of GNGR Labs. “Our journey began with a vision to create a product that promotes a healthier lifestyle, and we are humbled by the positive response we have received thus far. Through our new partnerships, we are confident that even more people will discover the natural and transformative benefits of our ginger shots.”

https://gngrlabs.com/